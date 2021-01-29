PS Business Parks, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it intends to release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings after the close of business on Monday, February 22, 2021.

A conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EST) to discuss fourth quarter results. The toll free number is 877-876-9176; the conference ID is PSBQ420. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available through March 9, 2021 at 800-839-9302, as well as via webcast on the Company’s website.