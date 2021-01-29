 

PS Business Parks, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 23:29  |  24   |   |   

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it intends to release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings after the close of business on Monday, February 22, 2021.

A conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EST) to discuss fourth quarter results. The toll free number is 877-876-9176; the conference ID is PSBQ420. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available through March 9, 2021 at 800-839-9302, as well as via webcast on the Company’s website.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 400, is a (“REIT”) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company’s website which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.

PS Business Parks Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PS Business Parks, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it intends to release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings after the close of business on Monday, February 22, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PST …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Faraday Future and Geely Holding Group Sign a Cooperation Agreement
Luminar and Volvo Cars Further Collaboration with Release of Comprehensive Lidar Dataset
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Americas Gold and Silver Announces Closing of C$33.9 Million Bought Deal Financing
Nerdy to Become Public Company via Business Combination with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities
Novacyt S.A.: Full Year 2020 Trading Update
PureTech Adds Bharatt Chowrira, PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy, to Board ...
Postal Realty Trust Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends