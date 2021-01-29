 

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. Completes Transactions Approved under Canadian Bankruptcy Proceedings; Blue Sky Resources Ltd. Becomes Sole Shareholder

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 23:18  |  25   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Zargon" or the "Corporation") announces that it has completed certain transactions contemplated by a Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) proposal (the "Proposal") filed by Zargon, Zargon Oil & Gas Partnership (“Zargon Partnership”) and Zargon U.S. Holdings Ltd. (“Zargon US”), through their proposal trustee MNP Ltd. The Proposal provides for, among other things, the compromise and settlement of claims of creditors of Zargon, Zargon Partnership and Zargon US (the “Creditors”) and a reorganization of the share capital of Zargon under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Reorganization"). The Proposal was approved by the Creditors on December 4, 2020. The Court issued an order approving the Proposal and the Reorganization on January 6, 2021.

In accordance with the Reorganization, the articles of the Corporation were amended to provide that all the ‎previously outstanding common shares of the Corporation were re-designated as a new class of redeemable ‎common shares. All such shares were redeemed for nil consideration and shares of a new class of common ‎shares were issued to Blue Sky Resources Ltd. (“Blue Sky”). In addition, all incentive awards of the Corporation were ‎cancelled without payment or other consideration. As a result of the Reorganization, Blue Sky has become the sole ‎shareholder of the Corporation.‎

As all of Zargon's shares are now owned by a single shareholder, Zargon plans to apply to the Canadian securities ‎regulators for an order to cease to be a reporting issuer in each of the provinces of Canada.‎

A copy of the Proposal can be retrieved from the website of the proposal trustee at: https://mnpdebt.ca/en/corporate/corporate-engagements/zargon-oil-and-g ...

For further information, please contact:‎

Craig Hansen
Director
403-264-9992

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Suite 1100, 112 – 4th Avenue S.W.‎
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0H3‎

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements in respect of the Corporation's plans to cease being a ‎reporting issuer in Canada. Although the Corporation's common shares were delisted from the TSX on ‎October 14, 2020, there can be no certainty as to when Zargon will cease being a reporting issuer. Such forward-‎looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual ‎results or events to differ materially from those anticipated including that the application may not be approved ‎in a timely manner or at all.‎

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the ‎Corporation undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as ‎a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.‎




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. Completes Transactions Approved under Canadian Bankruptcy Proceedings; Blue Sky Resources Ltd. Becomes Sole Shareholder NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Zargon" or the "Corporation") announces that it has completed certain transactions contemplated by a Bankruptcy and Insolvency …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License ...
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
Digital Ally Announces Notable Multi-Year Order for its Body Cameras and EVO-HD In-Car System for ...
Red River Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results
Amarin Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Icosapent Ethyl for Cardiovascular Risk Reduction
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Nevada Copper Announces Closing of Its Bought Deal Offering Including Full Exercise of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus