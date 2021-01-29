FOX Bet, PokerStars & Stars Casino Launch with Highly Anticipated Suite of Sports Betting and Online Gaming Products in Michigan

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

"The key differentiators for us have always been our valued partnership with theFOX Corporation and the strength of our industry leading FOX Bet Super 6 productcombined with the PokerStars business and we plan to lean into these uniqueassets as we launch in Michigan," said Kip Levin, FOX Bet CEO. "Behind FOX BetSportsbook, PokerStars and Stars Casino, customers create one account for allthree apps, unlocking a wide variety of exciting and entertaining options tosupercharge the experience for our Michigan audience."FOX Bet Sportsbook offers traditional bets as well as in-play and futuresbetting opportunities, with a wide array of sports betting markets on a hugerange of national and international events including NFL, NCAAF, MLB, NBA, NHL,NASCAR, and international golf, tennis and soccer.FOX Bet Michigan is distinguished by its ability to provide fans with dailybetting content and entertainment, developed through a first-of-its-kindnational and local media and sports wagering partnership in the United Stateswith FOX Sports. The online sportsbook brings fans closer to the games and teamsthey love through expert commentary and insights from some of the nation's mostcelebrated sports commentators, while also offering engaging promotions andoffers.- FOX Bet Live airing weekdays on FS1 offers insights, odds and the definitivenational television source of all things sports betting. Michigan-centric