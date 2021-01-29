 

FOX Bet, PokerStars & Stars Casino Launch with Highly Anticipated Suite of Sports Betting and Online Gaming Products in Michigan

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - PokerStars The World's Largest Online Poker Product
Becomes First to Launch in Michigan

FOX Bet & PokerStars, the world's largest and most popular online poker product,
and Stars Casino today launch an incredible array of real money online gaming
and betting brands in Michigan. From superior sports betting to poker, blackjack
and much more, the in-app experience and shared wallet provides consumers with a
variety of exciting ways to play and engage, revolutionizing the fan experience.

As the leading operator of online poker in Pennsylvania, PokerStars, grants
Michiganders access to its world-class suite of industry-leading daily
tournaments, its famed COOP (Championship of Online Poker) series and much more.
PokerStars features superior technology, security and has become the first
choice of players all over the world. From short, fast-paced online poker
cash-games to major Sunday tournaments with large prizes, real and play money
games are available around the clock on PokerStars' safe and award-winning
platform. In addition to paving the way with the world's largest online poker
site, FOX Bet Sportsbook and Stars Casino round out a powerful trifecta which
will greatly enhance the sports, poker and online betting experience in
Michigan.

"The key differentiators for us have always been our valued partnership with the
FOX Corporation and the strength of our industry leading FOX Bet Super 6 product
combined with the PokerStars business and we plan to lean into these unique
assets as we launch in Michigan," said Kip Levin, FOX Bet CEO. "Behind FOX Bet
Sportsbook, PokerStars and Stars Casino, customers create one account for all
three apps, unlocking a wide variety of exciting and entertaining options to
supercharge the experience for our Michigan audience."

FOX Bet Sportsbook offers traditional bets as well as in-play and futures
betting opportunities, with a wide array of sports betting markets on a huge
range of national and international events including NFL, NCAAF, MLB, NBA, NHL,
NASCAR, and international golf, tennis and soccer.

FOX Bet Michigan is distinguished by its ability to provide fans with daily
betting content and entertainment, developed through a first-of-its-kind
national and local media and sports wagering partnership in the United States
with FOX Sports. The online sportsbook brings fans closer to the games and teams
they love through expert commentary and insights from some of the nation's most
celebrated sports commentators, while also offering engaging promotions and
offers.

- FOX Bet Live airing weekdays on FS1 offers insights, odds and the definitive
national television source of all things sports betting. Michigan-centric
