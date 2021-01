FOX Bet, PokerStars & Stars Casino Launch with Highly Anticipated Suite of Sports Betting and Online Gaming Products in Michigan

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - PokerStars The World's Largest Online Poker ProductBecomes First to Launch in MichiganFOX Bet & PokerStars, the world's largest and most popular online poker product,and Stars Casino today launch an incredible array of real money online gamingand betting brands in Michigan. From superior sports betting to poker, blackjackand much more, the in-app experience and shared wallet provides consumers with avariety of exciting ways to play and engage, revolutionizing the fan experience.As the leading operator of online poker in Pennsylvania, PokerStars, grantsMichiganders access to its world-class suite of industry-leading dailytournaments, its famed COOP (Championship of Online Poker) series and much more.PokerStars features superior technology, security and has become the firstchoice of players all over the world. From short, fast-paced online pokercash-games to major Sunday tournaments with large prizes, real and play moneygames are available around the clock on PokerStars' safe and award-winningplatform. In addition to paving the way with the world's largest online pokersite, FOX Bet Sportsbook and Stars Casino round out a powerful trifecta whichwill greatly enhance the sports, poker and online betting experience inMichigan.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

"The key differentiators for us have always been our valued partnership with theFOX Corporation and the strength of our industry leading FOX Bet Super 6 productcombined with the PokerStars business and we plan to lean into these uniqueassets as we launch in Michigan," said Kip Levin, FOX Bet CEO. "Behind FOX BetSportsbook, PokerStars and Stars Casino, customers create one account for allthree apps, unlocking a wide variety of exciting and entertaining options tosupercharge the experience for our Michigan audience."FOX Bet Sportsbook offers traditional bets as well as in-play and futuresbetting opportunities, with a wide array of sports betting markets on a hugerange of national and international events including NFL, NCAAF, MLB, NBA, NHL,NASCAR, and international golf, tennis and soccer.FOX Bet Michigan is distinguished by its ability to provide fans with dailybetting content and entertainment, developed through a first-of-its-kindnational and local media and sports wagering partnership in the United Stateswith FOX Sports. The online sportsbook brings fans closer to the games and teamsthey love through expert commentary and insights from some of the nation's mostcelebrated sports commentators, while also offering engaging promotions andoffers.- FOX Bet Live airing weekdays on FS1 offers insights, odds and the definitivenational television source of all things sports betting. Michigan-centric