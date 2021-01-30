Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

The Company has granted stock options to various senior officers and employees exercisable into an aggregate of 4,067,500 common shares, of which 2,080,000 options were granted to senior officers. All of the stock options are exercisable at $0.15 per share with a 30 month term, with 20% of the options vesting immediately and 20% vesting every 6 months thereafter.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SEB) announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the following grants pursuant to the Company’s Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “Plan”).

The Company has also granted an aggregate of 2,526,980 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to various senior officers and employees in accordance with the Plan, of which 725,214 RSUs were granted to senior officers. The RSUs vest immediately. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company.

ABOUT SEB

SEB is a Business Process Automation and Outsourcing Technology Company providing software, solutions and services to a national and global client base. SEB has a specialty growth focus in cloud enabled SaaS processing solutions for managing employer and government sponsored benefit plans on a BPO (Business Processing Outsourcing) business model, globally. This is a major growth focus, SEB currently serves corporate and government clients across Canada and internationally. Over 80% of SEB’s revenues derive from government, insurance and healthcare organizations. SEB’s technology infrastructure of over 650 multi-certified technical professionals, across Canada and globally, is a critical competitive advantage in supporting the implementation and management of SEB’s Benefits Processing Solutions into client environments. SEB’s Benefits Processing Solutions can be game changing for SEB clients.

The core expertise of SEB is automating business processes utilizing SEB proprietary software solutions combined with solutions of third parties through joint ventures and partnerships. SEB’s client acquisition model in benefits processing is “Channel Partnerships” where SEB processing solutions both improve cost structures and enable new revenue models for Channel Partners and clients. All SEB solutions are cloud enabled and can be delivered on a SaaS platform. SEB solutions turn cost centers to profit centers for our Benefits Processing Channel Partners.

For further information about SEB, please visit www.seb-inc.com.

All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

