FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chili’s Restaurant Property for $1.0 million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Chili’s restaurant property for $1.0 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in GA and is occupied under a new triple net lease to a franchisee operator with twenty years of term remaining with four, 5-year options and annual rent increases of 1.5%. The transaction was priced at a 7.50% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs. FCPT will contribute additional funds to remodeling the building with a commensurate return.

About FCPT