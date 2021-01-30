 

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chili’s Restaurant Property for $1.0 million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.01.2021, 00:30  |  53   |   |   

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Chili’s restaurant property for $1.0 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in GA and is occupied under a new triple net lease to a franchisee operator with twenty years of term remaining with four, 5-year options and annual rent increases of 1.5%. The transaction was priced at a 7.50% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs. FCPT will contribute additional funds to remodeling the building with a commensurate return.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

Four Corners Property Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chili’s Restaurant Property for $1.0 million Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Chili’s restaurant …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Faraday Future and Geely Holding Group Sign a Cooperation Agreement
Luminar and Volvo Cars Further Collaboration with Release of Comprehensive Lidar Dataset
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Americas Gold and Silver Announces Closing of C$33.9 Million Bought Deal Financing
Nerdy to Become Public Company via Business Combination with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities
Novacyt S.A.: Full Year 2020 Trading Update
PureTech Adds Bharatt Chowrira, PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy, to Board ...
Postal Realty Trust Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Goodyear Tire Property for $3.5 Million
27.01.21
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Raising Cane’s Restaurant from Washington Prime Group for $2.1 Million
26.01.21
FCPT to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
22.01.21
FCPT Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
31.12.20
FCPT Announces Sale-Leaseback of a Jiffy Lube Property for $1.6 Million
31.12.20
FCPT Announces 2020 Acquisition Volume and Sale-Leaseback of a Chili’s Restaurant Property for $2.9 million