 

Laura Bastias Appointed Independent Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.01.2021, 00:43  |  51   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turmalina Metals Corp. (“Turmalina”, or the “Company”; TBX-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQX) is pleased to announce that Laura Bastias will join the board of the company as an independent director.

Ms Bastias is a highly respected San Juan-based lawyer with extensive experience in mining and corporate law.

Dr. Rohan Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer, states:

“Laura is a highly regarded lawyer with extensive experience in Argentine mining law and brings an impressive range of skills, capabilities and qualities to the board. Her knowledge of the local mining, permitting and corporate environment is remarkable, and her balanced perspective will serve her well as an independent director. I welcome Laura on to the Board and we look forward to working with her.”

Laura is a lawyer with over 10 years’ experience in mining law. She is currently a partner at San Juan legal firm Bastias Yacante Abogados, where she acts as the mining legal advisor to numerous major and junior mining firms operating in the region. She has also held various legal, environmental and permitting roles with Minera Los Pelambres, Golden Mining S.A. and Sable Resources Ltd. Laura has particular experience in legal and legislative analysis, due diligence, negotiations, structuring agreements and capital risk analysis.

Following the appointment of Ms Bastias the Board of Turmalina is as follows:

  • Rohan Wolfe, CEO
  • Bryan Slusarchuk, President
  • Francisco ‘Chico’ Azevedo, V.P. Business Development
  • Laura Bastias, Independent Director
  • Mark Eaton, Independent Director

On Behalf of the Company,

Dr. Rohan Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Website: turmalinametals.com
Address: #488 - 1090 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3V7.

For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact Bryan Slusarchuk at +1 833 923 3334 (toll free) or via info@turmalinametals.com.


Turmalina Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Laura Bastias Appointed Independent Director VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Turmalina Metals Corp. (“Turmalina”, or the “Company”; TBX-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQX) is pleased to announce that Laura Bastias will join the board of the company as an independent director. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
Digital Ally Announces Notable Multi-Year Order for its Body Cameras and EVO-HD In-Car System for ...
Red River Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results
Amarin Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Icosapent Ethyl for Cardiovascular Risk Reduction
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends Known Mineralisation at SFdLA 300m Below Previous Drilling in Eastern Lobe
25.01.21
Turmalinas Bohrergebnisse über 72 Meter mit 3,47% Kupfer, 100 g/t Silber und 0.71 g/t Gold (5,0% CuEq) erweitern die bereits bestätigte Mineralisierung bei SFdLA 300 Meter unterhalb der bisherigen Bohrungen bei der östlichen Überlappung
25.01.21
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends Known Mineralisation at SFdLA 300m Below Previous Drilling in Eastern Lobe

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
1.926
Turmalina Metals