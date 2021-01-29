 

ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES 2.625% COUPON, EUR300 MILLION INAUGURAL GREEN BOND DUE SEPTEMBER 2027 UNDER ITS EMTN PROGRAMME

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Company Information
29.01.2021

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY
PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND
POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE
"UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW) OR IN OR INTO ANY
OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES 2.625% COUPON, EUR300 MILLION INAUGURAL GREEN BOND
DUE SEPTEMBER 2027 UNDER ITS EMTN PROGRAMME

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 29 January 2021. Atrium European Real Estate
Limited ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the
"Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and
retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that it has priced EUR300
million inaugural green bond offering due 5 September 2027 under its EMTN
Programme (the "New Green Notes"). The New Green Notes are issued by Atrium
Finance Issuer B.V. (the "Issuer") and are guaranteed by Atrium.

The New Green Notes attracted strong demand with an orderbook amounting to
EUR1.2 billion, and were placed with a broad range of European and international
institutional debt investors, including those investors with a specific focus on
ESG/sustainable investment portfolios. The New Green Notes carry a coupon of
2.625% and the issue price of the New Green Notes is 98.167%.

An amount equal to the net proceeds of the offering will be allocated to finance
or refinance Eligible Projects and/or Assets as defined in Atrium Green
Financing Framework. Sustainalytics has provided a Second Party Opinion on the
Framework confirming its alignment with the ICMA Green Bond Principles and LMA
Green Loan Principles. As a result of the new issue, Atrium will have enhanced
liquidity and expects to be able to purchase certain euro-denominated bonds
issued by the Company which are validly tendered and accepted for purchase in
accordance with the tender offer launched by Atrium on 27 January 2021.

Atrium will apply for the New Green Notes to be listed on the official list of
the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock
