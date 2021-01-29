--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Information29.01.2021St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANYPERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES ANDPOSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE"UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW) OR IN OR INTO ANYOTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITEDATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES 2.625% COUPON, EUR300 MILLION INAUGURAL GREEN BONDDUE SEPTEMBER 2027 UNDER ITS EMTN PROGRAMMEAd hoc announcement - Jersey, 29 January 2021. Atrium European Real EstateLimited ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the"Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres andretail real estate in Central Europe, announces that it has priced EUR300million inaugural green bond offering due 5 September 2027 under its EMTNProgramme (the "New Green Notes"). The New Green Notes are issued by AtriumFinance Issuer B.V. (the "Issuer") and are guaranteed by Atrium.The New Green Notes attracted strong demand with an orderbook amounting toEUR1.2 billion, and were placed with a broad range of European and internationalinstitutional debt investors, including those investors with a specific focus onESG/sustainable investment portfolios. The New Green Notes carry a coupon of2.625% and the issue price of the New Green Notes is 98.167%.An amount equal to the net proceeds of the offering will be allocated to financeor refinance Eligible Projects and/or Assets as defined in Atrium GreenFinancing Framework. Sustainalytics has provided a Second Party Opinion on theFramework confirming its alignment with the ICMA Green Bond Principles and LMAGreen Loan Principles. As a result of the new issue, Atrium will have enhancedliquidity and expects to be able to purchase certain euro-denominated bondsissued by the Company which are validly tendered and accepted for purchase inaccordance with the tender offer launched by Atrium on 27 January 2021.Atrium will apply for the New Green Notes to be listed on the official list ofthe Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock