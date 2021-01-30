Corvus Gold Establishes ATM Facility To Be Used Over 12 Months at the Company’s Discretion Through the Nasdaq

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Gold Inc. (“Corvus” or the “Company”) - (TSX: KOR, NASDAQ: KOR) announces it has entered into an At The Market (ATM) Offering Agreement (the “ATM Agreement”) with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (“Wainwright”) as sales manager. Pursuant to the ATM Agreement, the Company may offer and sell its common shares at its discretion only through the Nasdaq Capital Market (“NASDAQ”), having an aggregate gross sales value of up to US$12.6M in an at-the-market offering over a period up to 12 months from this announcement. The ATM Agreement will remain in full force and effect until the ATM Agreement is terminated in accordance with the terms therein.



The common shares will be issued from treasury to the public at the prevailing market price at the time of sale when sold through distributions directly on the NASDAQ or other established United States trading market. As a result, prices of common shares sold under the ATM Agreement, if any, may vary between purchasers and distributions. Under the ATM Agreement, no offers or sales of common shares will be made in Canada, including through the Toronto Stock Exchange or other trading markets in Canada.