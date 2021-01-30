 

Corvus Gold Establishes ATM Facility To Be Used Over 12 Months at the Company’s Discretion Through the Nasdaq

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Gold Inc. (“Corvus” or the “Company”) - (TSX: KOR, NASDAQ: KOR) announces it has entered into an At The Market (ATM) Offering Agreement (the “ATM Agreement”) with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (“Wainwright”) as sales manager. Pursuant to the ATM Agreement, the Company may offer and sell its common shares at its discretion only through the Nasdaq Capital Market (“NASDAQ”), having an aggregate gross sales value of up to US$12.6M in an at-the-market offering over a period up to 12 months from this announcement. The ATM Agreement will remain in full force and effect until the ATM Agreement is terminated in accordance with the terms therein.

The common shares will be issued from treasury to the public at the prevailing market price at the time of sale when sold through distributions directly on the NASDAQ or other established United States trading market. As a result, prices of common shares sold under the ATM Agreement, if any, may vary between purchasers and distributions. Under the ATM Agreement, no offers or sales of common shares will be made in Canada, including through the Toronto Stock Exchange or other trading markets in Canada.

The offering of common shares under the ATM Agreement will be made by way of a prospectus supplement anticipated to be filed on February 1, 2021 (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the base prospectus contained in the Company’s existing U.S. shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-229516) (the “Registration Statement”), which became effective on February 19, 2019. The common shares may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of an effective registration statement. The Prospectus Supplement will be and the base prospectus has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and, together with the related Registration Statement, are or will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, electronic copies of the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, when available, upon request by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022 at placements@hcwco.com or by telephone at (646) 975-6996.

