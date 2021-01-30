 

95% of Customers Restored Following Historic January Winter Storm; PG&E Crews Focusing on Making Repairs in Hardest Hit Areas with Access Issues

Overnight and through the day Friday, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) crews continued assessing winter storm damage, making repairs and restoring electric service to customers in Northern and Central California. That work will continue until every customer has been restored.

PG&E crews continue to make repairs and restore customers due to this week’s winter storm which caused significant damage to the electric infrastructure in some locations. (Photo: Business Wire)

Now, 95 percent of residences and businesses that lost power due to strong winds, heavy rains and deep snow earlier this week have had their power restored. Crews continue to focus on the areas where the largest number of customers remain without of power, including locations in Mendocino, Calaveras, Tuolumne, Yolo, Amador and Humboldt counties. In those locations and elsewhere, PG&E has found more than 1,500 instances of damaged infrastructure where equipment needs to be replaced or repaired, including 365 broken poles and 1,417 spans of wire.

As of Friday afternoon, approximately 42,000 customers are without power due to storm damage. Of those, approximately 10,000 customers are located where PG&E crews can’t gain access due to high snow, falling trees and blocked roads. Where crews can access damaged equipment, they will continue to restore service to customers today, tonight and through the weekend.

Based on 30 years of weather data, PG&E meteorologists describe this week’s winter storm as the strongest since 2011 and say that it caused the highest two-day and three-day outage totals since 2010.

Being without power for an extended time creates inconvenience and hardships for our customers, and PG&E appreciates the patience of our customers. PG&E has been reaching out to every customer today who is still without power due to storm-related outages. This includes automated phone calls with updated information as well as through other channels. As crews complete damage assessments, customers will get updates providing their estimated time of restoration.

To support communities experiencing extended outages, PG&E has provided a variety of support including contributing $50,000 to the American Red Cross for storm relief, delivering blankets and water to customers in Yolo County and providing 21 megawatts of temporary generation to keep critical facilities powered in four counties.

