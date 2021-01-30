Today, BET, in partnership with CBS News, announced a new primetime exclusive special honoring the life and legacy of iconic actress Cicely Tyson. Hosted by CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, “BET + CBS News Present Cicely Tyson: In Her Own Words” will feature extended excerpts from one of the legendary actress and fashion model’s last interviews, in which she reflects on her trailblazing and illustrious 70-year career across television, film and theater, including being the first Black actress to co-star in a television drama series, East Side/West Side, to her Emmy award-winning performance in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974), Tony award-winning role in The Trip to Bountiful (2013), receiving an Honorary Academy Award in 2018 and recent induction into the Television Hall of Fame (2020). Her influence transcends beyond the screen and stage into many other facets of American culture. We join so many in celebration of her life, legacy and immeasurable contributions to the representation of African Americans, specifically Black women in the media. “Cicely Tyson: In Her Own Words” premieres Sunday, January 31 at 7:00 PM ET/PT on BET and 8PM/7C on BET Her.

