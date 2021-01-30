 

BET to Honor the Legendary Cicely Tyson with a Primetime Exclusive News Special “BET + CBS News Present Cicely Tyson In Her Own Words,” Premiering Sunday, January 31 at 7PM ET/PT on BET and 8PM/7C on BET Her

30.01.2021   

Today, BET, in partnership with CBS News, announced a new primetime exclusive special honoring the life and legacy of iconic actress Cicely Tyson. Hosted by CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, “BET + CBS News Present Cicely Tyson: In Her Own Words” will feature extended excerpts from one of the legendary actress and fashion model’s last interviews, in which she reflects on her trailblazing and illustrious 70-year career across television, film and theater, including being the first Black actress to co-star in a television drama series, East Side/West Side, to her Emmy award-winning performance in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974), Tony award-winning role in The Trip to Bountiful (2013), receiving an Honorary Academy Award in 2018 and recent induction into the Television Hall of Fame (2020). Her influence transcends beyond the screen and stage into many other facets of American culture. We join so many in celebration of her life, legacy and immeasurable contributions to the representation of African Americans, specifically Black women in the media. “Cicely Tyson: In Her Own Words” premieres Sunday, January 31 at 7:00 PM ET/PT on BET and 8PM/7C on BET Her.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005652/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

BET celebrated Tyson's incredible work at BET Honors 2010 and Black Girls Rock! 2015. Watch her BET Honors 2010 tribute here: https://www.bet.com/video/bethonors/2011/cicely-tyson-tribute-232394.h ...

At 7:30 PM ET/PT, BET will also air “Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too” starring Cicely Tyson.

BET Digital will celebrate and honor the pioneering icon across digital and social platforms using the hashtags #BETRemembersCicelyTyson. For more information, please visit www.bet.com.

About BET

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African American audience. The primary BET channel is in 125 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

