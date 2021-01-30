 

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) securities between December 21, 2017 and November 25, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 2, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Northern Dynasty engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska (the “Pebble Project”).

On August 24, 2020, the U.S. Army released a statement concerning the Pebble Project, stating that it would result in “significant degradation of the environment and would likely result in significant adverse effects on the aquatic system or human environment.” The U.S. Army further found that, “the project, as currently proposed, cannot be permitted under section 404 of the Clean Water Act.” The U.S. Army requested that the Company submit a mitigation plan in response to this finding.

On this news, Northern Dynasty’s stock price fell $0.55 per share, or 37.9%, to close at $0.90 per share on August 24, 2020.

On November 25, 2020, Northern Dynasty reported that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had rejected its permit applications related to the Pebble Project.

On this news, Northern Dynasty’s stock price fell $0.40 per share, or 50%, to close at $0.40 per share on November 25, 2020.

The complaint, filed on December 4, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s Pebble Project was contrary to Clean Water Act guidelines and to the public interest; (2) the Company planned that the Pebble Project would be larger in duration and scope than conveyed to the public; (3) as a result, the Company’s permit applications for the Pebble Project would be denied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased Northern Dynasty securities during the Class Period and on an American Exchange and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

