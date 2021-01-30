Financial calendar 2021
Company announcement
No. 1/2021
Frontmatec Group ApS - Financial calendar 2021
Frontmatec Group ApS expects to publish financial reports with respect to the financial year 2021 on the following dates:
|28 May 2021
|Interim Report (Q1 2021)
|30 August 2021
|Interim Report (Q2 2021)
|26 November 2021
|Interim Report (Q3 2021)
|29 April 2022
|Annual Report 2021
|29 April 2022
|Annual General Meeting
For further information please contact Thomas Nybo Stenager, CFO, at +45 41 32 93 97.
