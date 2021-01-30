 

Financial calendar 2021

Company announcement

No. 1/2021

Frontmatec Group ApS - Financial calendar 2021

Frontmatec Group ApS expects to publish financial reports with respect to the financial year 2021 on the following dates:

28 May 2021 Interim Report (Q1 2021)
30 August 2021 Interim Report (Q2 2021)
26 November 2021 Interim Report (Q3 2021)
29 April 2022 Annual Report 2021
29 April 2022 Annual General Meeting

For further information please contact Thomas Nybo Stenager, CFO, at +45 41 32 93 97.

Attachment




