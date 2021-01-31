NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. ("Minerva" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NERV) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, and docketed under 21-cv-10051, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired securities between May 15, 2017 and November 30, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is brought on behalf of the Class (as defined below) for violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§ 78j(b) and 78t(a), and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the SEC, 17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Minerva securities during the Class Period, you have until February 8, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Minerva purports to be a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat patients suffering from central nervous diseases. The Company's lead product candidate is roluperidone (also known as MIN-101).

Minerva's drug candidate roluperidone, MIN-101, is in development for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. In October 2016, the Company had previously reported positive results from a Phase 2b trial of roluperidone for this treatment, asserting that the "[d]ata show continuous improvement in negative symptoms, stable positive symptoms and extended safety profile."

On May 15, 2017, the start of the Class Period, Minerva announced via press release that it would proceed to a Phase 3 clinical trial for MIN-101 following a successful "end-of-Phase 2" meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). In this press release, Defendant Rémy Luthringer ("Luthringer") was quoted as saying that "[o]ur discussion with the [FDA] has helped to confirm our Phase 3 trial design, which is similar to our previous Phase 2b trial design. We believe that positive data from the Phase 3 trial, along with the positive data from the Phase 2b trial, may form the basis for the future submission of a New Drug Application for [roluperidone] with the FDA."