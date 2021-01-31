 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - NERV

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.01.2021, 11:09  |  16   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. ("Minerva" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NERV) and certain of its officers.  The class action, filed in United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, and docketed under 21-cv-10051, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired securities between May 15, 2017 and November 30, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is brought on behalf of the Class (as defined below) for violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§ 78j(b) and 78t(a), and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the SEC, 17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Minerva securities during the Class Period, you have until February 8, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.  To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Minerva purports to be a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat patients suffering from central nervous diseases.  The Company's lead product candidate is roluperidone (also known as MIN-101).

Minerva's drug candidate roluperidone, MIN-101, is in development for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia.  In October 2016, the Company had previously reported positive results from a Phase 2b trial of roluperidone for this treatment, asserting that the "[d]ata show continuous improvement in negative symptoms, stable positive symptoms and extended safety profile."

On May 15, 2017, the start of the Class Period, Minerva announced via press release that it would proceed to a Phase 3 clinical trial for MIN-101 following a successful "end-of-Phase 2" meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").  In this press release, Defendant Rémy Luthringer ("Luthringer") was quoted as saying that "[o]ur discussion with the [FDA] has helped to confirm our Phase 3 trial design, which is similar to our previous Phase 2b trial design. We believe that positive data from the Phase 3 trial, along with the positive data from the Phase 2b trial, may form the basis for the future submission of a New Drug Application for [roluperidone] with the FDA."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - NERV NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. ("Minerva" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NERV) and certain of its officers.  The class action, filed in United …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World's first Hualong One reactor put into commercial operation
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Minerva Neurosciences, ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
eHealth Market worth $193.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Minerva Neurosciences and Royalty Pharma Announce Sale of Seltorexant Royalty for up to $155 Million
15.01.21
ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Investors of Important February 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action – NERV
11.01.21
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Updates Investors in the Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline
02.01.21
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – NERV

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
16
Rebound-Chance nach verpassten Phase-3 Studienzielen