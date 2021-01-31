NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tricida, Inc. ("Tricida" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCDA) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-00076, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Tricida securities between September 4, 2019 and October 28, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Tricida securities during the Class Period, you have until March 8, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

Tricida is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease ("CKD"). Tricida has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of veverimer in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

On September 4, 2019, Tricida announced that it had submitted a New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") under the Accelerated Approval Program for approval of veverimer for the treatment of metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Tricida's NDA for veverimer was materially deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was foreseeably likely that the FDA would not accept the NDA for veverimer; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.