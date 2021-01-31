 

Australian-wide network of game-changing hydrogen technology clusters unveiled

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.01.2021, 15:01  |  87   |   |   

  • $1.75m to be invested in 13 clusters across all states & territories
  • Clusters will foster a multi-billion dollar, globally competitive hydrogen industry

PERTH, Australia, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A network of regional hydrogen technology clusters has today been unveiled across Australia, as part of a drive to establish a nationwide hydrogen cluster.

Spearheaded by National Energy Resources Australia (NERA), the national cluster (which would operate as a virtual network) will establish a global identity and a recognised brand for Australian hydrogen technology and expertise. It will also aid the development of the hydrogen supply chain, reduce overlaps and identify gaps in the development, deployment, and commercialisation of new hydrogen focused technologies.

The establishment of the regional hydrogen technology clusters announced today - which cover all of Australia's states and territories – follows the conclusion of a seed funding selection program started by NERA in September. NERA has also been able to leverage a range of funding commitments from state and territory governments around the country, as well as industry financial support.

NERA CEO Miranda Taylor said today's announcement was a crucial step in building the skills, capacities and commercialisation opportunities necessary to unlock Australia's enormous potential to create a globally competitive hydrogen industry that, according to a 2019 Deloitte report, could increase Australia's GDP up to $26 billion.

"Today marks a great step forward in Australia's capability in developing hydrogen technologies. These regional clusters, all of which have the support of their state and territory governments, have been established around key, existing hydrogen projects and technology supply chains in strategic locations that have a demonstrated capacity to support them.

"This will ensure long-term local cohesion and sustainable capability across the emerging hydrogen value chain."

The development of a national hydrogen cluster was identified by the 2019 National Hydrogen Strategy as an important component to scale up Australia's domestic industry to become a global hydrogen competitor.

Today's announcement continues NERA's active role in coordinating collaborative opportunities to realise Australia's hydrogen potential across the hydrogen value chain and ensure that Australian companies are well placed to supply new technology, products and services to domestic and international markets.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Australian-wide network of game-changing hydrogen technology clusters unveiled $1.75m to be invested in 13 clusters across all states & territories Clusters will foster a multi-billion dollar, globally competitive hydrogen industry PERTH, Australia, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A network of regional hydrogen technology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Minerva Neurosciences, ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tricida, Inc. of Class ...
Australian-wide network of game-changing hydrogen technology clusters unveiled
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in ACM Research, Inc. of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in QuantumScape Corporation ...
Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
eHealth Market worth $193.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:52 Uhr
257
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)
30.01.21
709
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
30.01.21
101
Ekosem Agrar Anleihen - wenn`s mal wieder etwas länger dauert!
18.01.21
212
WOEHRL - Die nächste MittelstandsAnleihen-Abzocke ?
11.01.21
37
DEAG-Anleihe 2018/2023