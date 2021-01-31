Humane control of mice Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG | 31.01.2021, 15:56 | 35 | 0 | 0 31.01.2021, 15:56 |

Effective mousetraps for sustainable success



St Gallen, 26th January 2021. As a result of innovative and systematic product development, the renowned Swiss company SWISSINNO has received the "Blue Angel" environmental label for two important mice control products. Both the mousetrap PRO SuperCat and the mousetrap No See No Touch have successfully passed all tests and have been awarded the converted seal of approval. This is further evidence of the quality of the company's products and rewards the tireless efforts in the field of humane and species-appropriate pest control.The essential characteristic of a mousetrap is the ability to attract and kill rodents quickly and reliably. In addition, more and more people attach importance to it being produced sustainably, having a long service life, and complying with the current standards in the field of animal welfare and species protection. However, not all mousetraps are created equal, and making a decision during the purchasing process can often be difficult. This is because there are big differences in the functionality and effectiveness of mousetraps, and in the degree to which they offer humane killing in line with animal welfare and species protection.Independent and trustworthy quality seals of approval and environmental labels such as the "Blue Angel" are used to give customers better guidance and help with their purchase decision. This environmental label from the German Federal Government guarantees that products meet high standards when it comes to environmental and health properties plus its performance characteristics. With reference to pest control, the award criteria focus predominantly on the ability allure, a functional action that supports animal welfare, and effectiveness.In order for a product to be awarded the "Blue Angel", it has to meet all of these criteria. Starting with attractiveness, they test whether a mousetrap attracts over 90% of all mice in the test area, such as a house, garage, animal stable, etc., within a maximum of 7 days. Whether or not the functional action supports animal welfare is determined by means of the period of time taken for the killing process. In order for the mice to not suffer for long, they must be dead within 30 seconds of the trap being triggered. The ability of the mouse trap to completely reduce the population of the infestation is illustrated by the effectiveness value.

