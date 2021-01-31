 

UPP Olaines OÜ consolidated unaudited financial results for Q4 and 12 months of 2020

Management commentary for the 12 months of 2020

Net rental income was 2 637 007 euros for the 12 months of 2020 (2019 12 months: 2 589 379). Operating profit was 2 482 439 euros for the 12 months of 2020 (2019 12 months: 2 649 256). Net income was 1 370 964 euros for the 12 months of 2020 (2019 6 months: 1 399 103).

The company’s sole business activity is to collect rental revenue, manage the Olaine property and service its liabilities to lenders and investors. Liabilities include the subordinated bonds with a fixed interest rate and the investment loan which’ rate is also fixed with an interest rate swap agreement. On the revenue side the company earns stable triple-net rental income from reputable tenants, which is fixed with medium-term agreements but is subject to indexation. Due to the economically fixed nature of the company, there needs to be major event in the overall economy or in the company's business activities for them to have significant effect on the company’s financial results.


Key indicators of financial performance and position for 12 months 2020

(in EUR) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 12 months 2020 12 months 2019
Net rental income 657 849 654 287 2 637 007 2 589 379
Operating profit 618 950 769 377 2 482 439 2 649 256
Profit for the period 251 417  623 900 1 370 964 1 399 103


(in EUR) 31.12.2020 31.12.2019
Investment property 30 909 000 30 909 000
Interest-bearing loans 26 364 626 28 492 625
Interest-bearing loans less shareholder loan 23 416 326 25 544 325


  12 months 2020
Net profit margin (Total comprehensive income for the period / Net rental income) 56%
ROA (Net profit for the period / Average total assets for the period) 4,7%
DSCR (Operating profit / Loan principal and interest payments on interest-bearing loans)                                    1.1


Management board and supervisory board

The management board of UPP Olaines OÜ has one member: Marko Tali, Chairman of the Management Board. The supervisory board of UPP Olaines OÜ has three members: Mart Tooming, Tarmo Rooteman, Hallar Loogma.

No remuneration or other benefits are provided to the members of the management board and the supervisory board.

Other than the management board and the supervisory board, the Company has no employees.

In 2020 UPP Olaines OÜ formed an audit committee, which has three members.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

(in EUR) Note Q4 2020 Q4 2019 12 months 2020 12 months 2019
Net rental income 5 657 849 654 287 2 637 007 2 589 379
Net rental income   657 849 654 287 2 637 007 2 589 379
           
General and administrative expenses     (38 899)   (31 910) (154 568) (71 123)
Other income/cost     (16 000)   (16 000)
Profit/loss from revaluation of investment property   0 147 000 0  147 000
Operating profit   618 948 769 377 2 482 439 2 649 256
           
Financial income / (cost)   (436 793) (145 477) (1 111 475)   (1 250 103)
Profit before income tax   251 417 623 900 1 370 964 1 399 153
           
Äriühingu tulumaks         (50)
Profit for the period          
    251 417 623 900 1 370 964 1 399 103
Total comprehensive income for the period   251 417 623 900 1 370 964 1 399 103


Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

(in EUR Note 31.12.2020 31.12.2019
Cash and cash equivalents   676 373 561 474
Trade and other receivables   171 124 204 939
Total current assets   847 497 766 413
       
Investment property   30 909 000 30 909 000
Total non-current assets   30 909 000 30 909 000
TOTAL ASSETS   31 756 497 31 675 413
       
Trade and other payables   369 527 358 761
Financial derivatives   363 979 455 204
Loans and borrowings 6 1 064 004 1 064 000
Total current liabilities   1 797 510 1 877 966
       
Loans and borrowings 6 26 364 633 27 428 625
Total non-current liabilities   26 364 633 27 428 625
TOTAL LIABILITIES   28 251 136 29 306 591
       
Share capital   2 500 2 500
Retained earnings   3 591 861 2 366 322
TOTAL EQUITY   3 594 361 2 368 822
       
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES   31 756 497 31 675 413

