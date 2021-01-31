 

PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain Next Week

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.01.2021, 23:55  |  29   |   |   

PG&E crews have restored nearly all customers who lost electricity following a powerful “atmospheric river” weather system that battered the company’s service area with days of record-breaking rain, snow and wind.

As of 2:00pm about 98 percent of the nearly 944,000 customers who lost power during the storm had their power restored. The remainder of customers are primarily located in hard-hit areas where roads remain closed due to heavy snowfall, debris flows, or other damage. PG&E will continue to work to gain access to these customers and restore power as safely and as quickly as possible.

Even as the PG&E crews work to overcome such obstacles and reconnect service safely and as quickly as possible, meteorologists are monitoring a new winter system that could bring more wet and stormy weather to Northern and Central California starting Monday.

“We want to thank our customers and our communities that we are privileged to serve for their support and their patience in the aftermath of this severe storm,” said Sumeet Singh, PG&E’s interim president. “Since this historic storm started, more than 5,000 of PG&E’s field team members, contract partners and mutual assistance support from other utilities have worked tirelessly to inspect our system, repair significant damage and restore power to our customers in the hardest hit areas. We recognize the frustration and inconvenience caused by prolonged outages and are sincerely grateful for the understanding of all those who have been impacted.”

Restoration Effort

Since midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 26, through Saturday morning, more than 944,000 PG&E customers lost power due to heavy wind, rain and snow. PG&E found more than 1,500 instances of damaged infrastructure where equipment needs to be replaced or repaired, including 365 broken poles and 1,417 spans of wire.

At the peak of the restoration effort, more than 450 crews were working to assess and repair damage and restore power as safely and as quickly as possible for customers.

Based on 30 years of weather data, PG&E meteorologists describe this week’s storm as the strongest since 2011 and say that it caused the highest two-day and three-day outage totals since 2010.

Winter Weather Ahead

PG&E’s meteorology team forecasts a relatively cold and strong weather system will move through the company’s service area late Monday into Tuesday. Customers who may be impacted are encouraged to review storm safety tips and take the necessary precautions to stay safe during winter weather.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain Next Week PG&E crews have restored nearly all customers who lost electricity following a powerful “atmospheric river” weather system that battered the company’s service area with days of record-breaking rain, snow and wind. As of 2:00pm about 98 percent of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Interactive Brokers Lifts All Trading Restrictions on Options
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Decision Diagnostics Corp. Investors with Large Losses to ...
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.01.21
95% of Customers Restored Following Historic January Winter Storm; PG&E Crews Focusing on Making Repairs in Hardest Hit Areas with Access Issues
28.01.21
Hundreds of PG&E Crews Working to Restore Service as One of the Strongest Winter Storms in Years Hits California
26.01.21
PG&E Bolsters Senior Leadership Team With Proven Industry Leaders
25.01.21
In Support of Statewide Initiatives, PG&E Will Move Some Residential Customers to a Time-of-Use Rate Plan Starting in April 2021 to Encourage Energy Usage When Renewables Are More Plentiful and Demand is Lower
25.01.21
With Series of Winter Storms on Tap This Week, PG&E Urges Customers to Stay Safe, Be Prepared and Have an Emergency Plan
23.01.21
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Windstorm, Prepares for Winter Snow and Rain Next Week
21.01.21
PG&E Continues to Make Progress as Hundreds of Thousands of Customers Have Been Restored after Severe Windstorm and PSPS Event
20.01.21
PG&E Crews Out in Force Making Repairs After Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, Causing Wind Hazards and Related Outages
19.01.21
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area and Prepares to Execute a Targeted Public Safety Power Shutoff Later Tonight in Small Portions of Driest Locations
18.01.21
As Major Offshore Windstorm Approaches, PG&E Prepares for Potential Widespread, Wind-Driven Outages Throughout Its Service Area and Potential for Targeted Public Safety Power Shutoffs in Small Portions of the Driest Locations