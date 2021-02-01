 

MediciNova Announces Closing of US$20 Million Private Placement Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 00:00  |  57   |   |   

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced the closing of the previously announced private placement transaction under a Securities Purchase Agreement, dated January 11, 2021, pursuant to which MediciNova issued US$20 million in shares of its common stock to 3D Opportunity Master Fund, a fund managed by 3D Investment Partners Pte. Ltd. (“3D”).

MediciNova intends to use the proceeds received from the private placement primarily for the following three programs:

1) To initiate a new clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) for glioblastoma, which could be a pivotal trial.

2) To develop an intravenous formulation of MN-166 (ibudilast), which is ideal for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients who have difficulty with swallowing.

3) To initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of MN-001 (tipelukast) in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

About 3D Investment Partners

3D Investment Partners Pte. Ltd. is a value-oriented investment manager founded in 2015 and based in Singapore. 3D seeks value investing opportunities through a process of bottom-up fundamental research and analysis. By unlocking value with an emphasis on alignment of interest with the management teams of their portfolio companies, 3D delivers its clients superior long-term compounding returns with the spirit of “Sampo Yoshi” – a Japanese business core value that one should do business in a way that is good for all three parties: the seller, the buyer, and society at large. 3D, together with its portfolio company’s management, pursues the same goal of increasing value for all stakeholders.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc. is a publicly-traded biopharmaceutical company founded upon developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs with a primary commercial focus on the U.S. market. MediciNova's current strategy is to focus on BC-PIV SARS-COV-2 vaccine for COVID-19, MN-166 (ibudilast) for neurological disorders such as progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM), substance dependence (e.g., alcohol use disorder, methamphetamine dependence, opioid dependence) and glioblastoma (GBM), as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by COVID-19, and MN-001 (tipelukast) for fibrotic diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). MediciNova’s pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine) and MN-029 (denibulin). For more information on MediciNova, Inc., please visit www.medicinova.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MediciNova Announces Closing of US$20 Million Private Placement Transaction LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced the closing of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
UPP Olaines OÜ consolidated unaudited financial results for Q4 and 12 months of 2020
MediciNova Announces Closing of US$20 Million Private Placement Transaction
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering the Combination of MN-166 (ibudilast) and Riluzole for the Treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in Japan
12.01.21
MediciNova Enters into US$20 Million Securities Purchase Agreement with a fund managed by 3D Investment Partners