MediciNova Announces Closing of US$20 Million Private Placement Transaction

MediciNova intends to use the proceeds received from the private placement primarily for the following three programs:

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced the closing of the previously announced private placement transaction under a Securities Purchase Agreement, dated January 11, 2021, pursuant to which MediciNova issued US$20 million in shares of its common stock to 3D Opportunity Master Fund, a fund managed by 3D Investment Partners Pte. Ltd. (“3D”).

1) To initiate a new clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) for glioblastoma, which could be a pivotal trial.

2) To develop an intravenous formulation of MN-166 (ibudilast), which is ideal for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients who have difficulty with swallowing.

3) To initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of MN-001 (tipelukast) in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

About 3D Investment Partners

3D Investment Partners Pte. Ltd. is a value-oriented investment manager founded in 2015 and based in Singapore. 3D seeks value investing opportunities through a process of bottom-up fundamental research and analysis. By unlocking value with an emphasis on alignment of interest with the management teams of their portfolio companies, 3D delivers its clients superior long-term compounding returns with the spirit of “Sampo Yoshi” – a Japanese business core value that one should do business in a way that is good for all three parties: the seller, the buyer, and society at large. 3D, together with its portfolio company’s management, pursues the same goal of increasing value for all stakeholders.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc. is a publicly-traded biopharmaceutical company founded upon developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs with a primary commercial focus on the U.S. market. MediciNova's current strategy is to focus on BC-PIV SARS-COV-2 vaccine for COVID-19, MN-166 (ibudilast) for neurological disorders such as progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM), substance dependence (e.g., alcohol use disorder, methamphetamine dependence, opioid dependence) and glioblastoma (GBM), as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by COVID-19, and MN-001 (tipelukast) for fibrotic diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). MediciNova’s pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine) and MN-029 (denibulin). For more information on MediciNova, Inc., please visit www.medicinova.com.