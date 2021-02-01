 

Two-year A Level Scholarships, Offering A Gateway to the World's Best Universities, Accepting Applications from January 29, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 01:00  |  37   |   |   

A once in a lifetime opportunity to receive a prestigious British education. To be taught by teachers who have nurtured graduates admitted to Oxford, Cambridge, and Ivy League universities. To enjoy world-class educational resources and lifelong friendships. All of this is now possible and available with school and boarding fees fully funded. Apply for an AISL Harrow Scholarship to make your dream a reality.

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 29, 2021, Asia International School Limited (AISL), renowned for its prestigious British education, announced the official launch of the AISL Harrow Scholarship Programme.

Available for the academic year 2021/22, the scholarship provides exceptionally gifted students, no matter where in the world they currently live, the opportunity to enroll in the following AISL Harrow family schools which have joined the 2021/2022 AISL Harrow Scholarship Programme: Harrow Beijing, Harrow Shanghai, Harrow Hong Kong, and Harrow Bangkok.

Open to students not currently enrolled in a Harrow International school, applicants can apply online for study at one of the Participating Schools. Each school provides two scholarships; eight scholarships will be awarded in total. Holders of the scholarships will receive payment of tuition, boarding, and examination fees for the full two-year A Level programme. Additional financial assistance for other expenses is available via application to the participating school.

TWO-YEAR A LEVEL SCHOLARSHIPS, A GATEWAY TO THE BEST UNIVERSITIES

The two-year suite of A Level courses is recognised worldwide for university entrance. Every year graduates from AISL Harrow Schools take up places at Oxford, Cambridge and Ivy League universities, as well as the best universities in Asia. In 2020, 78% of AISL Harrow School candidates achieved A*-A in (I)GCSE, and 69% of students achieved A*-A at A Level, significantly higher than the British average.

All AISL Harrow Schools offer a dedicated University Admissions and Careers Guidance Centre. Specialist tutors support each student's application process, giving individualised assistance and expert counsel.

HARROW EDUCATION

Being a Boarder is the most authentic way to experience a Harrow education. At Harrow, students can choose from a range of additional academic, sporting, creative and service activities.

A further feature of a Harrow education is the House system. Every student, and every member of staff, belongs to a House. The Houses offer students a smaller, closer community within the school, and broaden the range of activities and support available.

SELECTION AND ELIGIBILITY

Applicants can visit https://www.harrowschools.com/scholarship/ for more details and to register interest. Applications close at 4:00pm February 28th, 2021 (GMT+8).

Applicants will be required to take two rounds of written examinations and interviews in March and be notified of their application results on or before March 30th, 2021.

Meanwhile, please subscribe to AISL Harrow's Official Facebook page (Harrow International AISL) to learn more about the AISL Harrow's family of schools.

Download link for photos:
https://wetransfer.com/downloads/dd2bccfe358ed0ea4367e0e8fb41733820210129075507/4c5df39f14bc18cb3281593590dea37420210129075630/06fe48



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Two-year A Level Scholarships, Offering A Gateway to the World's Best Universities, Accepting Applications from January 29, 2021 A once in a lifetime opportunity to receive a prestigious British education. To be taught by teachers who have nurtured graduates admitted to Oxford, Cambridge, and Ivy League universities. To enjoy world-class educational resources and lifelong …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Australian-wide network of game-changing hydrogen technology clusters unveiled
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in QuantumScape Corporation ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tricida, Inc. of Class ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Minerva Neurosciences, ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in ACM Research, Inc. of ...
Megaport Adds IT Sales Veteran Rodney Foreman to the Executive Team as Chief Revenue Officer
Two-year A Level Scholarships, Offering A Gateway to the World's Best Universities, Accepting ...
Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
eHealth Market worth $193.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods