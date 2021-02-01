Toyobo develops new functional OPP barrier film

Product designed to promote mono-material packaging, plastic recycling

OSAKA, Japan, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyobo Co., Ltd. has developed a new biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film with high gas barrier function that will enable mono-material packaging. The product, named DP065, will be introduced to clients as a sample in mid-March and is scheduled to be launched around on the end of April.

Demand for eco-friendly products is rising because consumers across the world have become increasingly conscious about the importance of protecting the environment. Food packaging films, which must meet high functionality standards, are made up of several materials with different properties, such as PET films, aluminum foil and polyethylene films. These types of packaging are called multi-layer. However, multi-layer packaging is not easy to recycle because they contain multiple materials.