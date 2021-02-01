 

Crypto Broker AG, the brokerage division of Crypto Finance Group, receives the FINMA Securities House Licence

01.02.2021   

The Crypto Finance Group, a leading digital asset enabler for the finance sector, is pleased to announce that its brokerage subsidiary, Crypto Broker AG, has been granted a securities house licence by FINMA. The licence will allow the Crypto Finance Group to begin offering new products, services, and trading platform features, which will all meet the standards warranted by prudential regulatory oversight. As demand accelerates, institutional clients can place their trust in an expert, licenced counterparty to expand their business into the crypto and digital asset space.

ZURICH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Finance Group brokerage, Crypto Broker AG, has been granted a licence as a securities house with a bilateral trading facility by FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority. The licence is recognition of the group's consistently professional approach to crypto asset trading, liquidity provision, and innovation in financial services, making it a business-to-business partner of choice for institutional investors and leading financial players. This significant milestone caps a successful previous year for the group, with the brokerage trading over USD 1 billion in assets in 2020.

Jan Brzezek, Crypto Finance founder and CEO; Rupertus Rothenhaeuser, CEO, Crypto Broker AG.

Crypto Finance is one of the few crypto brokers worldwide fulfilling the licencing requirements that securities firms active in the established financial markets do. Once effective, this licence also brings new business potential in trading security tokens.

"Getting the securities house licence for our brokerage is a pivotal moment for us. It means that we will be able to offer our professional – and regulated – services to even more financial institutions, enabling them to enter this new asset class. The licence also recognises our team's dedication and expertise," says Jan Brzezek, founder and CEO of the Crypto Finance Group.

Rupertus Rothenhaeuser, CEO of Crypto Broker AG adds, "Today's announcement marks a milestone in achieving the Crypto Finance Group vision: providing professional products and services for the evolving digital asset universe. Given last year's exponential growth in digital asset operations with our clients, we expect continued business expansion in 2021."

About the Crypto Finance Group

The Crypto Finance Group provides banks and professional investors a full suite of secure, reliable services that is unique in the digital asset space today. The group provides FINMA-regulated crypto asset management and 24/7 brokerage services, as well as storage infrastructure and tokenisation solutions. www.cryptofinance.ch 

