 

ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced that TCL Hofmann is now an authorized channel partner to sell ExOne industrial solutions in Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re excited to have representation from such a respected and experienced supplier in the manufacturing sector, especially one with 3D printing experience,” said Ben Leung, ExOne, Vice President, Asia. “As ExOne strengthens our network and strategy in Asia, we expect TCL Hofmann to play a key role in our growth and expansion.”

“We believe that binder jetting is well-positioned to grow quickly, and we’re looking forward to bringing this technology to manufacturing customers across our region,” said Joseph Hancock TCL Hofmann Managing Director.

TCL Hofmann joins the ExOne network as binder jet 3D printing is increasingly recognized as the additive manufacturing method that will be used for high-volume production because of its high speed, material flexibility, and low waste and cost.

ExOne’s patented binder jet 3D printing process transforms powdered materials — metal, sand or ceramic — into highly dense and functional precision parts or tooling at high speeds. An industrial printhead selectively deposits a binder into a bed of powder particles creating a solid part one thin layer at a time, just like printing on sheets of paper. The technology is viewed as a sustainable production method, with high levels of recyclability, low waste, and the ability to consolidate and lightweight parts for shorter supplier chains and more fuel-efficient cars and planes.

“TCL Hofmann is excited to introduce ExOne’s binder jet technology to our existing additive manufacturing customers. The wide variety of metal, ceramic and composite materials address key application needs within our serviced industries such as Defense, Mining and Aerospace who are looking to onshore and localize manufacturing,” said John Whinnen, TCL Hofmann Business Manager.

ExOne has qualified more than 20 metal, ceramic and composite materials for its binder jetting process. More than half of those materials are single-alloy metals, such as 17-4PH, 316L, 304L, M2 Tool Steel, Inconel 718, and more. High-demand materials, such as aluminum and titanium, are also being fast-tracked for qualification.

About ExOne

ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, we’ve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials — including metals, ceramics, composites and sand — into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world’s leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo. We invite you to join with us to #MakeMetalGreen.

About TCL Hofmann

TCL Hofmann, Australia is a major supplier of industrial raw materials, semi-finished and finished products, and machinery to numerous industries including plastics processing, food & beverage, packaging, pharmaceutical, medical & industrial to name a few. Our success has developed from giving our customers a competitive advantage by providing cost effective, leading edge technologies backed up by sound industry advice and level of service aimed at surpassing customer expectations. For more information, visit TCL Hoffman at www.tclh3dprinting.com.au or www.tclhofmann.com.au.



