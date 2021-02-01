 

CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) unveiled today the State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion report, a definitive work of research and suggested next steps for the American fashion industry to be more representative and equitable in its workforce, talent pipeline and consumer base.

The CFDA and PVH began this collaboration in 2018, advocating for measurable change to increase workplace opportunity for all through representation, retention and advancement of talent.

This work, which draws on research and analysis by McKinsey & Company, can be used as a framework to help advance the journey toward equality in organizations throughout the industry.

“We are grateful for PVH’s continued partnership with the CFDA, which allows us to address important needs within American fashion. With the study’s findings and toolkit, we look to industry stakeholders to support us in creating an industry that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive,” said Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA.

To drive this forward, the CFDA and PVH managed research over the past year to better understand how the fashion industry can be more diverse, equitable, and inclusive, particularly through the lens of racial equity as it relates to talent acquisition and retention. This research included a survey of over 1,000 working industry professionals across 41 companies, 20 stakeholder interviews, and three focus groups with students and emerging designers during fall 2020. A shared objective was to understand the experiences of employees and prospective talent from underrepresented communities across all industry disciplines and levels and to explore related themes such as allyship and intersectionality.

The tragic and senseless acts of racial injustice in 2020, including the loss of all victims of racism in the U.S., as well as the wide-reaching economic impacts of COVID-19, have made this work even more critical.

“The inclusion and diversity challenges in the fashion industry are real. This important research not only confirms that; the learnings from it will also help guide the work towards positive and lasting change,” said Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH Corp. “We have work to do at PVH, together with our larger industry, we have a collective responsibility to lean in and drive real impact. This is as important as any business strategy and speaks more broadly to who we are as human beings and the impact we can have on society.”

