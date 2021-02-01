Metallica Metals Details Exploration Plans for Sammy Ridgeline Palladium - Platinum Project, Thunder Bay Mining District

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metallica Metals C orp . ( CSE : MM ) ( OT C: C RUU F) (F W B: SY7P ) (the “ C o m p a n y ” or “ Metallica Metals ”) is pleased to discuss its Sammy Ridgeline Project (“ Sammy Ridgeline ” or the “ Project ”) and exploration plans for this Project during the 2021 field season. The Project is comprised of two packages of claims for a total of 22,766 hectares located immediately adjacent to, and on trend with Clean Air Metals Inc.’s Thunder Bay North palladium-platinum (PGE) project on both the east and the west sides of their Project. Metallica Metals holds two large palladium-platinum (PGE) focused exploration projects, Sammy Ridgeline and Richview Pine, both located adjacent to prominent platinum-palladium (PGE) and base metal deposits within the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario ( Figure 1 ).

The Sammy Ridgeline Project is comprised of the Sammy Ridgeline East Property (13,253 hectares) and the Sammy Ridgeline West Property (9,513 hectares). These properties are underlain by Archean-aged metasedimentary and granitoid rocks of the Quetico Terrane as well as a series of Mesoproterozoic intrusive mafic to ultramafic rocks of Keweenawan Supergroup, which are known to be favourable to host PGE-Cu-Ni mineralization within the Mid-Continent Rift System.

The Sammy Ridgeline Project is contiguous to the Clean Air Metals Thunder Bay North Project (Figure 2). The Thunder Bay North Project is host to two significant deposits, Current Lake and Escape Lake, which together contain a historical resource estimate completed in January 2011 for a previous owner comprising of an open-pit Indicated Resource of 8.46 million tonnes at 1.04 g/t Pt and 0.98 g/t Pd (2.13 g/t PtEq) resulting in 282,000 oz contained Pt and 266,000 oz contained Pd (580,000 oz PtEq), and an underground Indicated Resource of 1.03 million tonnes at 1.63 g/t Pt and 1.51 g/t Pd (3.48 g/t PtEq) resulting in 54,000 oz contained Pt and 50,000 oz contained Pd (115,000 oz PtEq). The open-pit mineral resources were reported within an LG pit shell at a cut-off grade of 0.59 g/t PtEq and underground mineral resources were reported at a cut-off grade of 1.94 g/t PtEq (source: NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Thunder Bay North and Escape Lake Properties, Northern Ontario, Canada for Regency Gold Corp. and prepared by Clark Exploration Consulting with an effective date of January 31, 2020, filed on SEDAR under Clean Air Metals Inc.). Readers are cautioned that mineralization and mineral resource estimates on adjacent and/or nearby properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Sammy Ridgeline Project (please refer to additional cautionary statements below).