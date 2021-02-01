Leclanché introduces modular, all-in-one, high energy battery system for use in wide range of hybrid and fully electric trucks and buses

Leclanché introduces modular, all-in-one, high energy battery system for use in wide range of hybrid and fully electric trucks and buses 01-Feb-2021

- INT-39 Energy HV pack features Leclanché's in-house European-manufactured battery cells and modules, fully integrated battery management system and a liquid cooling system

- Designed for use in a wide range of new and retrofit commercial vehicles such as e-trucks, municipal service vehicles, construction & agricultural vehicles and e-buses

- Optional IoT tool allows for remote data logging and real-time monitoring of battery system diagnostics

- Certified according to ECE R-100.02 and rated to ingress protection level IP65

- INT-39 Energy HV has best-in-class cycle life of 8,000 cycles (to 80% DoD) to optimize the total cost of ownership of commercial vehicles



YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, February 1, 2021 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, has developed a modular, all-in-one, high performance battery system optimized for powering new and retrofit hybrid and fully electric commercial vehicles.

INT-39 Energy HV pack (INT-39 Energy) is a fully integrated product (photos viewable here) comprised of Leclanché's advanced M2 battery modules, powered by its high density and high life cycle 60 Ah G/NMC[1] lithium-ion cells; and the company's proprietary battery management system (BMS). It also features built-in liquid-cooling and thermal hazard protection enhancing its ability to work safely in a wide range of environments.

"INT-39 Energy is a high energy, safe and efficient lithium-ion battery pack enabling commercial vehicle manufacturers to more easily design and bring to market zero-emission electric vehicles," said Anil Srivastava, CEO, Leclanché. "This plug-and-play modular solution should help drive a new and efficient generation of e-transport vehicles such as e-trucks, municipal service, construction and agricultural applications and e-buses."