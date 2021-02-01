DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results Stabilus S.A. with successful start to 2021 fiscal year 01.02.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stabilus S.A. with successful start to 2021 fiscal year

- Successful start thanks to recovery in the automotive business: Organic revenue growth of 7.1 percent year-on-year

- Adjusted EBIT[1] in Q1 at EUR 32.3 million compared to EUR 30.0 million in Q1 FY2020

- Q1 result at EUR 14.3 million (Q1 FY2020: EUR 16.4 million) and free cash flow before acquisitions (adj. FCF[1]) at EUR 21.9 million (Q1 FY2020: EUR 7.8 million)

- Forecast for FY2021 with revenues of EUR 850 million to EUR 900 million confirmed with adjusted EBIT[1]margin of 12 percent to 13 percent

Luxembourg/Koblenz, February 1, 2021 - In its first quarter ended December 31, 2020, Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), one of the world's leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives for motion control, benefited from a strong development in the automotive business, especially in the Automotive Powerise segment, and recorded revenue growth.

Group revenue increased to EUR 235.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from €231.4 million in the same period last year, corresponding to year-over-year sales growth of 1.7 percent. Adjusted for currency effects, Group revenue grew by 7.1 percent compared to the previous year.

Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: "Stabilus has made a successful start to the new financial year. Automotive Powerise has benefited disproportionately from the high demand of large OEMs due to increasing production and installation figures. Against this background, we are particularly pleased that our new Powerise plant near Shanghai is largely completed and that production will start ramping up there shortly. This is another important milestone for our growth plans in Asia."