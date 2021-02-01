Hariolf Kottmann informs Board of Directors to be no longer a candidate for the office of Chairman

Board of Directors proposes Günter von Au to be elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors

Ordinary dividend of CHF 0.70 for fiscal year 2019 and 2020 combined

Muttenz, February 1, 2021 – The Chairman of the Board Hariolf Kottmann has informed the Board of Directors in an extraordinary meeting that he will no longer be a candidate for a Member of the Board of Directors nor for the office of Chairman at the upcoming 26th Annual General Meeting in April 2021.

Against this background and after intensive discussions, the members of the Board of Directors of Clariant unanimously suggest to the shareholders Günter von Au to be elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Günter von Au has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2012 and acted as Vice Chairman from 2012 to 2018.