 

Clariant AG Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 07:00  |  72   |   |   

  • Hariolf Kottmann informs Board of Directors to be no longer a candidate for the office of Chairman
  • Board of Directors proposes Günter von Au to be elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors
  • Ordinary dividend of CHF 0.70 for fiscal year 2019 and 2020 combined

Muttenz, February 1, 2021 – The Chairman of the Board Hariolf Kottmann has informed the Board of Directors in an extraordinary meeting that he will no longer be a candidate for a Member of the Board of Directors nor for the office of Chairman at the upcoming 26th Annual General Meeting in April 2021.

Against this background and after intensive discussions, the members of the Board of Directors of Clariant unanimously suggest to the shareholders Günter von Au to be elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Günter von Au has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2012 and acted as Vice Chairman from 2012 to 2018.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Clariant!
Long
Basispreis 16,76€
Hebel 8,24
Ask 2,14
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 21,13€
Hebel 8,01
Ask 0,22
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The Board of Directors additionally proposes to the shareholders of the Company to distribute an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.70 per share. This includes CHF 0.55 per share for fiscal year 2019 and CHF 0.15 per share for 2020.

By agreeing to the agenda items of the Board of Directors, the anchor shareholder SABIC withdraws its own proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting, which it sent to the Company at the end of December 2020. These included a special dividend distribution to the shareholders of an amount up to CHF 2.00 per share and the amendment of article 20 of the articles of association – introduction of a time limit of 12 years for members of the Board of Directors including the Chairperson. Instead, the requested inclusion of the 12-year period will be anchored in the Bylaws of the Board of Directors.


 

CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS INVESTOR RELATIONS
 

JOCHEN DUBIEL

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com 		 

MARIA IVEK

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
maria.ivek@clariant.com 
 

CLAUDIA KAMENSKY

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
claudia.kamensky@clariant.com 		 

ALEXANDER KAMB

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
alexander.kamb@clariant.com
 

THIJS BOUWENS

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
Thijs.bouwens@clariant.com 		 
 
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clariant AG Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting Hariolf Kottmann informs Board of Directors to be no longer a candidate for the office of ChairmanBoard of Directors proposes Günter von Au to be elected as new Chairman of the Board of DirectorsOrdinary dividend of CHF 0.70 for fiscal year 2019 and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
MediciNova Announces Closing of US$20 Million Private Placement Transaction
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
UPP Olaines OÜ consolidated unaudited financial results for Q4 and 12 months of 2020
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Metallica Metals Details Exploration Plans for Sammy Ridgeline Palladium - Platinum Project, ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Aktien Zürich Schluss: SMI rettet knappes Plus über den Tag

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.12.20
1
Schweizer Technologie für Brennstoffzellen?