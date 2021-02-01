Klépierre IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 ON KLÉPIERRE’S ACTIVITIES IN EUROPE
PRESS RELEASE
IMPACT OF THE COVID-19
ON KLÉPIERRE’S ACTIVITIES
IN EUROPE
Paris, February 1, 2021
Due to restrictions imposed in France since yesterday on malls larger than 20,000 sq.m. (representing circa 88% of our French portfolio in value, total share) and on all our malls, as from
mid-December, in Italy, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Czech Republic, Barcelona and Oviedo in Spain, and Oslo in Norway, non-essential shops are not authorized to open.
As of February 1, circa 70% of our portfolio (in value, total share) is subject to these restrictions.
|
AGENDA
|February 17, 2021
|2020 Full-Year earnings
|May 6 2021
|General Meeting
|Investor relations contacts
|media contacts
|
Hubert d’Aillières, Group Head of IR and financial communication
+33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 — hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com
Mengxing Zhang, IR Officer
+33 (0)1 40 67 53 05 — mengxing.zhang@klepierre.com
Paul Logerot, IR Officer
+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
|
Hélène Salmon, Group Head of Corporate
& Internal Communications
+33 (0)1 40 67 55 16 — helene.salmon@klepierre.com
Delphine Granier, Taddeo
+33 (0)6 33 05 48 50 — teamklepierre@taddeo.fr
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and
comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%),
Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes.
Recognized as a sector leader by GRESB, the Group is also included in CDP’s “A-List” and in ethical indexes such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France
20 and World 120. This underscores the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com
This press release is available on the Klépierre website: www.klepierre.com
