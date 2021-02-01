DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon Announces Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Business Update To Be Held on February 16, 2021 01.02.2021 / 07:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia, January 29, 2021 - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU OTCQB: BUROF) a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins, will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to provide a business update and discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company's financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

A link to the live webcast of the conference call will be available on Burcon's website under "Presentations" or directly here. The webcast will also be archived for future playback.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial in using the details below:

Date: Tuesday February 16, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in (North America): 1-855-327-6837

Dial-in (toll/international): 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10012584





About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins. With over 300 issued patents and more than 230 additional patent applications, that have been developed over a span of more than twenty years, Burcon has grown an extensive portfolio of composition, application, and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and more. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation was established in a joint venture by Burcon and three veteran food industry executives. Merit Foods is building a state-of-the-art protein production facility in Manitoba, Canada, where it will produce, under license, Burcon's novel pea and canola protein ingredients. For more information visit www.burcon.ca.