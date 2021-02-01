Theradiag Posts 2020 Revenue of €10.4 Million, up 8.0%

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics of autoimmune diseases and Theranostics, today reported its 2020 annual revenue and its cash position at December 31, 2020, figures that are currently being audited.

In thousands of euros FY 2020 FY 2019 Change Revenue* 10,413 9,638 +8.0% of which: Theranostics 5,120 4,432 +15.5% of which: IVD 5,293 5,206 +1.7% *Figures currently being audited

Over the year to December 31, 2020, Theradiag recorded revenue of €10.4 million, up 8% compared with the €9.6 million in 2019, in line with the strategic plan drawn up by the Company.

The Theranostics business disclosed further strong growth of 15.5% in 2020, and this business now accounts for 49% of Theradiag’s total revenue. Despite an unprecedented public health situation and the extension of plans blancs emergency plans in hospitals since mid-March 2020, this performance illustrates the solidity of this segment’s business model.

In the United States, Theradiag notably achieved excellent performances reflecting the resounding success of its partnership with HalioDX. Sales of TRACKER range tests grew by 53% in this region compared with 2019. In France, where activity is now well established, sales on this segment grew by 4%. The Company’s export business maintained a robust level of activity, with sales increasing by 15%.