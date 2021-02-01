BGHL GBP NAV & Share buy back
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 01.02.2021, 07:30 | 49 | 0 |
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 29 Jan 2021.
Estimated NAV
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Estimated NAV
|€ 26.1774
|£ 22.8988
|Estimated MTD return
|0.93 %
|0.57 %
|Estimated YTD return
|0.93 %
|0.57 %
|Estimated ITD return
|161.77 %
|128.99 %
NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
Market information
|Euro Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|€ 20.50
|N/A
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|-21.69 %
|N/A
|Sterling Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|N/A
|GBX 1,800.00
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|N/A
|-21.39 %
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
|Ordinary Shares
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|80,000
|N/A
|Average Price
|€ 20.60
|N/A
|Range of Price
|N/A
|N/A
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0