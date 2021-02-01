 

BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 29 Jan 2021.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    26.1774 £    22.8988
Estimated MTD return      0.93 %      0.57 %
Estimated YTD return      0.93 %      0.57 %
Estimated ITD return    161.77 %    128.99 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    20.50 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -21.69 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -21.39 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares       80,000 N/A
Average Price €    20.60 N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

