BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 29 Jan 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 26.1774 £ 22.8988 Estimated MTD return 0.93 % 0.57 % Estimated YTD return 0.93 % 0.57 % Estimated ITD return 161.77 % 128.99 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 20.50 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -21.69 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -21.39 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares 80,000 N/A Average Price € 20.60 N/A Range of Price N/A N/A