Evotec CSO Cord Dohrmann Appointed to German Council of Science and Humanities

Hamburg, Germany, 01 February 2021:
Evotec (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that Dr Cord Dohrmann has been appointed to the German Council of Science and Humanities (German: "Wissenschaftsrat") for a term of three years. He is appointed by the Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the joint recommendation of the German Federal Government and the governments of the German states.

Founded in 1957, the German Council of Science and Humanities is the oldest science policy advisory body in Europe. It advises the Federal Government and the governments of the German states on questions concerning the content and structural development of science, research and higher education to help secure the international competitiveness.

Dr Dohrmann joins the German Council of Science and Humanities as one of eight public figures and with more than 25 years of experience in biomedical research at leading academic institutions and in the biotech industry. He started his academic career at Tübingen University in Germany, conducted research as a DAAD scholar at Duke University, Durham, USA and completed his MA thesis at the Max-Planck Institute in Tübingen. He subsequently was accepted at Harvard Medical School in Boston, USA, where he received his Ph.D. in Cell and Developmental Biology in 1996. Dr Dohrmann continued his career as a Shiseido research fellow at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston before joining DeveloGen, a Max-Planck-Institute biotech start-up, in 1999. At DeveloGen, Dr Dohrmann led the company to become an internationally recognised leader in metabolic diseases. DeveloGen was acquired by Evotec in 2010.

Since 2010, Dr Dohrmann has been serving Evotec as Chief Scientific Officer and Member of the Management Board. During his tenure, Evotec established itself as a leading drug discovery and development company with a particular focus on precision medicine through early adoption of paradigm-shifting technologies such as iPSC-based drug discovery, industrialised multi-omics, and artificial intelligence-driven data analytics throughout the drug discovery process. Furthermore, Evotec developed innovative partnership models with academia, biotech and pharma companies to accelerate the translation of academic discoveries into promising co-owned product opportunities.

