SFC Energy delivers EFOY Pro Fuel Cells for Smart City project in Itanagar, India and successfully completes the project

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, February 1, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has successfully completed a smart city project in Itanagar, the Northeast Indian state capital in cooperation with its Indian partner FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd., the System Integrator for the project. For this, SFC Energy delivered 30 EFOY Pro 2400 fuel cells. The order became revenue effective in 2020.

In this way, SFC Energy is helping to harness the increasing interdependence of the physical and digital world for the benefit of cities. Numerous Indian metropolises experience occasional power outages. If the power remains off for two or more hours, important applications such as environmental sensors, monitoring systems or wireless routers no longer work and have to be painstakingly restarted afterwards.

In these smart city applications, the EFOY Pro 2400 fuel cell with its output power of 110 watts (W) functions as a powerful, reliable and, above all, environmentally friendly emergency power generator that is connected with a compact 50 Ah battery pack. In the event of a power outage, it is capable of permanently bridging downtimes of up to 100 hours with only 10 litres of Methanol. Thus, environmentally friendly fuel cell technology by SFC Energy ensures the security of supply and protects the connected systems at the critically important locations in a city, as they are shut down uncontrollably less often. Where appropriate, the EFOY Pro 2400 fuel cell can also be hybridised with a solar panel and thus unfold its full flexibility.