 

Share repurchase programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 07:39  |  49   |   |   

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
28 January 2021 22,143 233.22 5,164,084
29 January 2021 22,745 231.41 5,263,339
Accumulated under the programme 44,888 232.30 10,427,423

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 44,888 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 0.06% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Share repurchase programme The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
MediciNova Announces Closing of US$20 Million Private Placement Transaction
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
UPP Olaines OÜ consolidated unaudited financial results for Q4 and 12 months of 2020
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Jyske Bank initiates a new share buy-back programme
12.01.21
Jyske Bank revises 2020 net profit outlook upwards

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
2
Jyske Bank Interim Financial Report Q1-Q3 2020