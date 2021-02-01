 

David Morley joins CDPQ as Managing Director and Head of Europe

MONTREAL and LONDON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global institutional investor, announced today that David Morley has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Europe.

He will lead the London office and work closely with the various asset class heads for the region, while sitting on the CDPQ Global Management Committee. David will be an integral part of the CDPQ Global Management team and help to identify new investment opportunities, develop partnerships and advise on the group's portfolio companies.

An influential leader and distinguished lawyer, Mr. Morley spent over three decades helping grow Allen & Overy from a London firm with satellite offices internationally to a truly global organisation with 45 offices in 31 countries. Most recently, he has chaired a private equity firm and litigation funding business as well as established his own consultancy business on strategy and leadership.

"David is a recognized and inclusive leader who brings deep and relevant expertise to CDPQ and I am thrilled that he will be bringing his combination of international experience, leadership and business acumen to our team in London," said Marc-André Blanchard, Executive Vice-President and Head of CDPQ Global. "He will play a key role in implementing CDPQ Global's business model and strategic plan – underpinned by our constructive capital approach – as we continue to grow our presence in Europe."

"I'm delighted to be joining a world class global investment group that invests patiently, constructively and with genuine care for its clients, people, partners and the communities it engages with," said David Morley. "It's an exciting opportunity to work with such a high quality and diverse team with strong shared values. I look forward to helping develop CDPQ as a truly global organisation and contribute to continuing its positive and sustainable impact on the world."

About David Morley
David joined Allen & Overy (A&O) in 1980, becoming a Partner in 1988 and serving as Global Head of Banking for five years. In 2003, he won the first of three successive elections for Global Managing Partner (CEO) of A&O before being elected Global Senior Partner (Executive Chairman) in 2008 where he served till 2016.

Over the years, Mr. Morley has developed a significant network of contacts throughout the world and received a number of accolades, including Legal Week 'Senior Partner of the Year' (2015), Financial Times Special Achievement 'Most Innovative Law Firm Leader' Award (2015), American Lawyer Magazine – Top Big Law Innovators of Last 50 Years Award (2013) and The Times Newspaper 'Ten Most Influential UK Lawyers' (2012). Mr. Morley graduated from Cambridge University.

About Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ)
At Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public retirement and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at June 30, 2020, CDPQ's net assets exceeded C$ 333.0 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter @LaCDPQ or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

Contact: Conrad Harrington, Senior Director – International Media Relations, + 1 514 847 5493, charrington@cdpq.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430040/Caisse_de_d_p_t_et_placement_du_Qu_bec_David_Morley_joins_CDPQ_a.jpg  



