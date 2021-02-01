Regarding the AB “Ignitis grupė” intention to loan up to 293m euros to UAB “Ignitis renewables”

We inform that the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Company) approved the loan agreement, which would not exceed 293m euros, (hereinafter – Loan) with UAB “Ignitis renewables”.

The funds from the loan will be used, if needed, to acquire and develop renewable energy projects and refinance the current loans. Actual scope and use of the funds will depend in large part on the situation in the market and the supply of investment projects meeting the returns expectations. The lending complies with the green generation development priorities and goals set out in the Company’s strategy.