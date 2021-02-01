 

ICG Directorate Change

Intermediate Capital Group plc (“ICG” or the “Company”) – Board Changes

1 February 2021

The Board of ICG announces that Rosemary Leith and Matthew Lester have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Rosemary Leith will join the Board on 1 February 2021 while Matthew Lester will join on 1 April 2021.

Rosemary Leith is a Non-Executive Director of HSBC (UK) PLC and You Gov plc. She has extensive experience in the Technology and Digital fields, including as a co-founding Director of the World Wide Web Foundation, and advises and invests in several technology businesses. Her background includes world class expertise built up over the past 25 years in Finance, Principal Investment, start-up creation and growth in Europe and North America.

Matthew Lester serves as Chairman of Kier Group plc and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee of Capita plc. He is a senior finance leader with extensive public company experience, having previously served as Group Chief Financial Officer of both Royal Mail plc and ICAP plc. He also previously served as a Non-Executive Director of both MAN Group plc and Barclays Bank plc.

Lord Davies of Abersoch, Chairman of ICG, said: "We are delighted to strengthen our Board with these appointments, at a time of extraordinary uncertainty. Their breadth of experience and expertise across a range of important areas will be of great value to ICG, as we continue to pursue our growth strategy. Both Rosemary and Matthew will enhance the diversity of thinking at the Board table, and I look forward to them joining us.”

Other appointments for each of the appointed directors are listed below, and no other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Notes to editors:

Rosemary Leith

Committee Appointments

Rosemary Leith will become a member of the Remuneration Committee and of the Risk Committee from 1 February 2021.

Interests in shares

As at the date of this announcement, Rosemary Leith and her connected persons do not hold any shares in the Company.

Other Non Executive Appointments

HSBC (UK) PLC , Non Executive Director

You Gov plc, Non Executive Director and Senior Independent Director

Selected charities, public bodies and not for profit

Wertpapier


