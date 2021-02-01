 

AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO (Chief Revenue Officer)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 08:30  |  61   |   |   

Regulatory News:

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY), an international specialist in technological digital audio solutions (ISIN Code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY) announces the appointment of Alexandre Ouhadi as its CRO (Chief Revenue Officer), in order to manage the overall Targetspot income and capitalize on his experience acquired throughout an impressive career, spanning more than 18 years in an international Group.

Graduating from HEC Liège (Belgium) in 2002, Alexandre Ouhadi began his career within the P&G Group that same year. Since 2013, he has held the position of Head of Global Sales & Business Development of Procter & Gamble in Singapore and then in Geneva, with an international standing unanimously recognized by his peers.

Alexandre Ouhadi has joined Targetspot and the AudioValley Group, where he is now the new CRO, taking over from Erik Portier. A radical change in a career characterized by ambition, success and loyalty.

Here is his first statement: “I feel extremely privileged to be joining Targetspot, which is undoubtedly a global pioneer in the area of digital audio. Digital radio, audio streaming services, podcasts and video games have grown exponentially since the start of the pandemic. This trend is set to continue. For advertisers, the revolution we’re currently seeing is similar to the one we experienced 15 years ago when digital platforms first appeared in the area of video. My priority is also a pleasure: helping advertisers and agencies, everywhere on the planet, to embrace digital audio fully, and therefore embrace the future.”

In the opinion of Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO and Founder of AudioValley, this appointment comes at a pivotal moment in the Group’s international development: “It’s truly a source of pride to be welcoming Alexandre Ouhadi as Chief Revenue Officer and to have been able to persuade him to join us. I’m convinced that he will enable us to position Targetspot as the international leader in the monetization of digital audio. I would like also to thank Erik Portier for the many years spent at Targetspot and wish him all the best in his entrepreneurial project.”

Next event:
FY Annual Results 2020, April 14, 2021



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO (Chief Revenue Officer) Regulatory News: AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY), an international specialist in technological digital audio solutions (ISIN Code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY) announces the appointment of Alexandre Ouhadi as its CRO (Chief Revenue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
Takeda Completes Sale of TachoSil to Corza Health
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
Theradiag Posts 2020 Revenue of €10.4 Million, up 8.0%
AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
AudioValley: 2020 Turnover: €19.5m
25.01.21
Midcap Partners Selects AudioValley as High-potential Company for 2021