 

VINCI wins the contract to build service structures along the southern section of the Line 15 of the Grand Paris Express

Rueil Malmaison, 1 February 2021

VINCI wins the contract to build service structures
along the southern section of the Line 15 of the Grand Paris Express

  • 17 service structures between the stations of Noisy-Champs and Créteil l’Échat
  • Nearly 6 years of work
  • A €65 million contract

The Société du Grand Paris has entrusted the general contracting work to develop 17 service structures located on the south-east stretch of the Line 15 of the Grand Paris Express transport network to the joint venture made up of VINCI Construction and VINCI Energies subsidiaries*. These technical structures will help ensure the safety and security of passengers and maintain the future Grand Paris Express line.

The work, scheduled to take 59 months, began in January 2021. Worth a total €65 million the contract primarily involves realising the structural work, metalwork, locksmithery, electrical systems, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning of the structures. 

At its peak, the project will involve over 200 people. VINCI will also mobilise its endowment fund, Chantiers & Territoires Solidaires, which supports employment and community initiatives located near Grand Paris Express worksites.

Furthermore, the VINCI Group is involved in other works packages of the Grand Paris Express, combining the expertise of and synergies between its subsidiaries for underground works, urban development, railway works, information technology, data and electrical engineering.

*The joint venture is composed of Chantiers Modernes Construction, CBI, Cegelec and SDEL Infi.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment




