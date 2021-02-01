Shareholders’ proposals to the Annual General Meeting for the number of Marimekko’s Board members, the composition of the Board and its remuneration



Shareholders representing in total approximately 26% of all of Marimekko Corporation’s shares and votes have made a proposal to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 14 April 2021 for the number of members of the Board of Directors, the composition of the Board and its remuneration.



Proposal for the number of members of the Board of Directors



Shareholders who represent approximately 26% of all of Marimekko Corporation’s shares and votes have informed the company that they propose to the Annual General Meeting that seven (7) members be elected to the Board of Directors.



Proposal for the composition of the Board



The above-mentioned shareholders have also informed the company that they propose that Elina Björklund, Mika Ihamuotila, Mikko-Heikki Inkeroinen and Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén be re-elected to the Board of Directors until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Of the current members of the Board, Arthur Engel and Helle Priess have announced that they will not be available for re-election.



The same shareholders further propose that Carol Chen, Jussi Siitonen and Tomoki Takebayashi be elected as new members of the Board. All of them are independent of the company and its significant shareholders according to the evaluation of the above-mentioned shareholders.



Carol Chen (b. 1967, master’s degree in Marketing) is co-CEO of the Chinese fashion company Semir. Previously, Chen has worked as General Manager of Sports Business of the Chinese e-commerce operator Tmall (part of Alibaba) as well as in several leadership positions at the sports apparel and footwear company Nike in China and the USA, among other countries, including the role of General Manager of Converse for the Asia-Pacific region.



Jussi Siitonen (b. 1969, M.Sc. (Econ.)) is CFO of the sporting goods company Amer Sports. Before joining Amer Sports, Siitonen worked for the renewable materials company Stora Enso as Senior Vice President and Group Controller and in other leadership positions in finance, business controlling and project management. He has also acted as Chairman of the Board of Suunto Oy and Peak Performance AB.

