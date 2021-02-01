 

Shareholders’ proposals to the Annual General Meeting for the number of Marimekko’s Board members, the composition of the Board and its remuneration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 08:30  |  67   |   |   

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 1 February 2021 at 9.30 a.m.

Shareholders’ proposals to the Annual General Meeting for the number of Marimekko’s Board members, the composition of the Board and its remuneration

Shareholders representing in total approximately 26% of all of Marimekko Corporation’s shares and votes have made a proposal to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 14 April 2021 for the number of members of the Board of Directors, the composition of the Board and its remuneration.

Proposal for the number of members of the Board of Directors

 Shareholders who represent approximately 26% of all of Marimekko Corporation’s shares and votes have informed the company that they propose to the Annual General Meeting that seven (7) members be elected to the Board of Directors.

Proposal for the composition of the Board

The above-mentioned shareholders have also informed the company that they propose that Elina Björklund, Mika Ihamuotila, Mikko-Heikki Inkeroinen and Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén be re-elected to the Board of Directors until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Of the current members of the Board, Arthur Engel and Helle Priess have announced that they will not be available for re-election.

The same shareholders further propose that Carol Chen, Jussi Siitonen and Tomoki Takebayashi be elected as new members of the Board. All of them are independent of the company and its significant shareholders according to the evaluation of the above-mentioned shareholders.

Carol Chen (b. 1967, master’s degree in Marketing) is co-CEO of the Chinese fashion company Semir. Previously, Chen has worked as General Manager of Sports Business of the Chinese e-commerce operator Tmall (part of Alibaba) as well as in several leadership positions at the sports apparel and footwear company Nike in China and the USA, among other countries, including the role of General Manager of Converse for the Asia-Pacific region.

Jussi Siitonen (b. 1969, M.Sc. (Econ.)) is CFO of the sporting goods company Amer Sports. Before joining Amer Sports, Siitonen worked for the renewable materials company Stora Enso as Senior Vice President and Group Controller and in other leadership positions in finance, business controlling and project management. He has also acted as Chairman of the Board of Suunto Oy and Peak Performance AB.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shareholders’ proposals to the Annual General Meeting for the number of Marimekko’s Board members, the composition of the Board and its remuneration Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 1 February 2021 at 9.30 a.m. Shareholders’ proposals to the Annual General Meeting for the number of Marimekko’s Board members, the composition of the Board and its remuneration Shareholders …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
MediciNova Announces Closing of US$20 Million Private Placement Transaction
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Metallica Metals Details Exploration Plans for Sammy Ridgeline Palladium - Platinum Project, ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus