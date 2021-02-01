Share buy-back Program completed
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 5/2021 – 1 FEBRUARY 2021
On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is
expected to be realised in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|283,804
|663.14
|188,202,397.09
|25 January 2021
|4,074
|623.76
|2,541,196.61
|26 January 2021
|4,500
|626.09
|2,817,420.30
|27 January 2021
|4,954
|612.30
|3,033,309.43
|28 January 2021
|3,834
|614.93
|2,357,636.64
|29 January 2021
|1,700
|609.68
|1,036,455.32
|Accumulated under the program
|302,866
|660.32
|199,988,415.39
Royal Unibrew’s accumulated share buy-back from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021 amounts to 302,866 shares at a total cost of DKK 200 million. The announced share buy-back program has thus been completed.
The transactions stated above imply that Royal Unibrew A/S now owns a total of 785.361 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each, corresponding to 1,6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
Lars Vestergaard, CFO, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
