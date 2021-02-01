 

DGAP-News AiCuris changes its legal form: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH becomes AiCuris AG

AiCuris changes its legal form: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH becomes AiCuris AG

AiCuris changes its legal form:
AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH becomes AiCuris AG

  • Transition will support the Company in exploring additional opportunities for future growth
  • AiCuris shareholders elect Helga Rübsamen-Schaeff, Sean Marett and Helmut Jeggle to the inital Supervisory Board
  • Supervisory board confirms Holger Zimmermann as CEO and Holger Schmoll as CFO

WUPPERTAL, Germany, February 01, 2021 - AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH ("AiCuris" or "the Company"), a leading company in the discovery and development of drugs against infectious diseases, today announced that the Company's shareholder resolved to change the legal form from the German "GmbH" (limited-liability company) to a stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft or "AG").

Long history of success in fighting infectious diseases - ready for future growth

AiCuris has been focusing on the identification and development of novel treatments to fight infectious diseases with high medical needs driven by understanding the indication and selecting the appropriate approach, since the Company was spun-out from Bayer's anti-infective unit in 2006. The Company's first product, Prevymis(R) (letermovir), a novel therapy for human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) infections is revolutionizing transplant medicine. It is marketed by Merck & Co. (known as MSD outside the US and Canada) since 2017 and has successful growing revenues today.

AiCuris second program, pritelivir, is ready to enter a pivotal Phase 3 trial in immunocompromised patients whose herpes simplex virus (HSV) infections have become resistant to acyclovir. This trial will form the basis for the Company's next NDA submission, targeting an initial approval in 2023. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which showed the hard way what it means to face a disease without any effective treatment options or vaccination, AiCuris launched the PREP (Pandemic and Resistance Emergency Preparedness) campaign in 2020. With this effort AiCuris concentrates activities to tackle worldwide health threats resulting from upcoming pandemics and antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

