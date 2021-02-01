 

DGAP-News TeamViewer AG: New study shows TeamViewer solutions help to avoid 37 megatons of CO2 emissions per year

TeamViewer AG: New study shows TeamViewer solutions help to avoid 37 megatons of CO2 emissions per year

New study shows TeamViewer solutions help to avoid 37 megatons of CO2 emissions per year
 

A new carbon emission avoidance study conducted by leading sustainability institute DFGE shows the positive impact of using TeamViewer's remote connectivity solutions in combatting climate change.

- 37 megatons of CO2 equivalents (CO2e) represent a fully booked A380 flying 7,000 times non-stop from Singapore to New York or the emissions of 11 million average cars in one year.

- TeamViewer solutions are playing a critical role in helping organisations globally to avoid CO2e emissions and thus contribute towards meeting the sustainability goals to limit global warming preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement.
 

Goppingen, February 1st, 2021 - A new study conducted by the renowned sustainability experts of the DFGE research institute shows that TeamViewer, a global leader in secure remote connectivity solutions, is enabling companies to limit their carbon footprint and thus contributes to avoid approx. 37 megatons of CO2 equivalent (CO2e) emissions per year. Through the use of TeamViewer technology to remotely maintain or repair machines, monitor networks and access computers and other devices, distances across the globe can be bridged easily and traveling from one place to another becomes unnecessary in many cases. Based on data from 2019 and calculations from 2020, a single connection via TeamViewer can avoid 13 kilograms of CO2eemissions on average - the equivalent to 5.5 liters of gasoline or driving a car from Birmingham to Nottingham.[1] The new data also shows that an average TeamViewer subscriber avoids approx. 4 tons of CO2e per year which is as much as a 100,000 km train ride - or 2.5 times around the world. The use of TeamViewer's innovative solutions is reducing the travel distance of TeamViewer users and subscribers worldwide by millions of kilometers each year as more and more tasks can be performed from afar.

