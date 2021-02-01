 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.02.2021 / 09:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph F.
Last name(s): Buchbender

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ALBIS Leasing AG

b) LEI
391200M6IPHYFEVUUC36 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006569403

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.94 EUR 2246.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.94 EUR 2246.16 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ALBIS Leasing AG
Ifflandstraße 4
22087 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.albis-leasing.de

Die ALBIS Leasing Gruppe ist seit über 30 Jahren erfolgreich am Leasingmarkt tätig. Der in Hamburg ansässige Konzern ist banken- und herstellerunabhängig und unterstützt deutschlandweit Kleinunternehmer und Mittelständler bei den Finanzierungen ihrer Geschäftsvorhaben. Etwa 130 Mitarbeiter, darunter über 50 spezialisierte Vertriebsmitarbeiter, beraten und betreuen Unternehmen verschiedener Branchen zu Leasing, Mietkauf, E-Commerce-Lösungen und Rahmenverträgen. Im Laufe der Jahre hat ALBIS zu zahlreichen Neuerungen in der Leasingbranche beigetragen, u.a. mit dem ausgezeichneten ALBIS Leasing Portal zur digitalen Abwicklung von Leasinggeschäften. Innovationskraft, Nachhaltigkeit und Kundennähe gehören zu den Leitwerten der ALBIS Leasing Gruppe. Nicht umsonst zählt das Unternehmen zu den TOP-Leasinggesellschaften in Deutschland.
 
End of News DGAP News Service

64427  01.02.2021 



