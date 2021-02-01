 

Nouveau Monde Strengthens Its Balance Sheet With a $16.5M Cash Investment by Pallinghurst’s Shareholders Following Exercise of Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 09:00  |  27   |   |   

MONTREAL, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further advancement of its business plan, strong market conditions and continued confidence and support from The Pallinghurst Group, its largest investor, have enabled Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) to secure $16.5M from the exercise of previously-issued warrants. As of today, management is of the view that the Company is sufficiently funded for this year’s further development of its mining and value-added projects with a cash position as of February 1 of $34M. In addition, the Company expects to raise an incremental amount of up to $5.75M in February, assuming the successful closing of the private placement announced on January 13, 2021.

Proceeds were received from the exercise of warrants originally issued to Pallinghurst Graphite International Limited (“Pallinghurst”). Pallinghurst transferred those warrants to its shareholders, on January 29, 2021, with the objective to offer the direct opportunity to invest further in Nouveau Monde through the exercise of those warrants – and at the same time strengthening the Company’s balance sheet. As of today, the Company has received signed exercise forms from all of the transferee warrant-holders, which include Messrs. Arne H. Frandsen and Chris Shepherd, who are directors of the Company.

Arne H. Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde and Managing Partner of The Pallinghurst Group, commented: “Today’s $16.5M investment is the fifth equity investment Pallinghurst and its investors have made into Nouveau Monde since 2019. It should be seen as a manifestation of our firm commitment and trust in the Company, its business plan, management team as well as Québec as the logical place for the North American battery materials hub.” 

Eric Desaulniers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nouveau Monde, added: “Pallinghurst’s confidence in our value proposition and unwavering support for our business strategy are testaments to the alignment of our respective visions for a cleaner future powered by sustainably and ethically sourced minerals to be used in EVs and renewable energy storage. Today’s equity investment will support the funding required, as we move forward on a number of deliverables in the coming months. This includes the ramp up of our engineering and preparation for the Matawinie mine construction as well as the initial production of purified graphite-based materials at our Bécancour facility. With a strengthened balance sheet, we can continue to support the disciplined execution of our activities and strategy.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nouveau Monde Strengthens Its Balance Sheet With a $16.5M Cash Investment by Pallinghurst’s Shareholders Following Exercise of Warrants MONTREAL, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Further advancement of its business plan, strong market conditions and continued confidence and support from The Pallinghurst Group, its largest investor, have enabled Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
MediciNova Announces Closing of US$20 Million Private Placement Transaction
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Metallica Metals Details Exploration Plans for Sammy Ridgeline Palladium - Platinum Project, ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Nouveau Monde is Proud to be Ranked 2nd on the OTCQX “Best 50 Companies” for 2020
27.01.21
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE TREIBT SEINE PRODUKTIONSEINRICHTUNG FÜR 2.000 TONNEN SPHÄRISCHES GRAPHIT VORAN - INBETRIEBNAHME VORGESEHEN FÜR Q1 NÄCHSTES JAHR (deutsch)
27.01.21
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE TREIBT SEINE PRODUKTIONSEINRICHTUNG FÜR 2.000 TONNEN SPHÄRISCHES GRAPHIT VORAN - INBETRIEBNAHME VORGESEHEN FÜR Q1 NÄCHSTES JAHR
26.01.21
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE ADVANCES ITS 2,000-TONNE COATED SPHERICAL GRAPHITE PRODUCTION FACILITY - COMMISSIONING SET FOR Q1 NEXT YEAR
26.01.21
Nouveau Monde Advances its 2,000-Tonne Coated Spherical Graphite Production Facility – Commissioning Set for Q1 Next Year
22.01.21
DGAP-News: BAUBEGINN DER PHASE-1-REINIGUNGSANLAGE FÜR LITHIUM-IONEN-BATTERIEMATERIAL IN BÉCANCOUR (deutsch)
22.01.21
DGAP-News: BAUBEGINN DER PHASE-1-REINIGUNGSANLAGE FÜR LITHIUM-IONEN-BATTERIEMATERIAL IN BÉCANCOUR
21.01.21
DGAP-News: CONSTRUCTION COMMENCED OF PHASE 1 PURIFICATION FACILITY FOR LITHIUM-ION BATTERY MATERIAL IN BÉCANCOUR
21.01.21
Construction Commenced of Phase 1 Purification Facility for Lithium-ion Battery Material in Bécancour and the Land for Phase 2 Expansion is now Successfully Acquired
20.01.21
Nouveau Monde Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Bought Deal Public Offering

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
17
Nouveau Monde Graphite grösste Graphite Mine für Lithium Batterien EV