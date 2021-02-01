MPP Global and Agillic Partnership will Deliver Best-in-Class Subscriber Tech for Subscription and Media Businesses

MPP Global enables its clients to efficiently manage their ​subscriptions, including payment processing, while Agillic leverages the subscription data to deliver personalised communication throughout the customer life cycle. Combined, the two platforms achieve a strong synergy, offering business value and a competitive edge to subscription and media businesses. This is also great news for subscribers, as they can expect to receive offers and information that is entirely relevant to their individual interests and needs.

Agillic and MPP Global are partnering to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end subscription solution. The partnership combines the power of Agillic’s personalisation and omnichannel marketing platform with MPP Global’s subscriber management and billing platform, to optimise the entire customer lifecycle from acquisition to revenue optimization, retention and win-back.

Agillic’s references cases from subscription businesses, such as Story House Egmont, formerly known as Egmont Publishing, show that relevant and personalised communication across channels providing a holistic and engaging customer experience is advantageous to increase growth and retention rates.



Says Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S:

“This partnership integrating our technologies is fully aligned with Agillic’s 2021 business growth strategy, and I am very pleased to partner with MMP Global. Since MPP Global is the expert in subscriber management and billing, providing the whole IT infrastructure of running a subscription business and Agillic is the expert in delivering personalised communication to millions of subscription customers, this is a perfect fit. Our combined competencies offer tangible business value to our clients, and we are looking forward to seeing existing clients benefit from our partnership as well as the ones to come.”

MPP Global’s eSuite platform enables subscription-driven businesses to deploy a wide range of highly flexible business models via an extensive range of payment methods across international markets and rapidly grow and retain their annual recurring revenue. The solution is supported by specialist features including access control & entitlement, offers & vouchers, identity management, device management, product management, pricing management, payment processing, churn prevention tools and access to a comprehensive source of data.