 

MPP Global and Agillic Partnership will Deliver Best-in-Class Subscriber Tech for Subscription and Media Businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 09:00  |  13   |   |   

Press release, Copenhagen 1 February 2021

 

Agillic and MPP Global are partnering to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end subscription solution. The partnership combines the power of Agillic’s personalisation and omnichannel marketing platform with MPP Global’s subscriber management and billing platform, to optimise the entire customer lifecycle from acquisition to revenue optimization, retention and win-back. 

MPP Global enables its clients to efficiently manage their ​subscriptions, including payment processing, while Agillic leverages the subscription data to deliver personalised communication throughout the customer life cycle. Combined, the two platforms achieve a strong synergy, offering business value and a competitive edge to subscription and media businesses. This is also great news for subscribers, as they can expect to receive offers and information that is entirely relevant to their individual interests and needs.

Agillic’s references cases from subscription businesses, such as Story House Egmont, formerly known as Egmont Publishing, show that relevant and personalised communication across channels providing a holistic and engaging customer experience is advantageous to increase growth and retention rates.

Says Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S:
“This partnership integrating our technologies is fully aligned with Agillic’s 2021 business growth strategy, and I am very pleased to partner with MMP Global. Since MPP Global is the expert in subscriber management and billing, providing the whole IT infrastructure of running a subscription business and Agillic is the expert in delivering personalised communication to millions of subscription customers, this is a perfect fit. Our combined competencies offer tangible business value to our clients, and we are looking forward to seeing existing clients benefit from our partnership as well as the ones to come.”

MPP Global’s eSuite platform enables subscription-driven businesses to deploy a wide range of highly flexible business models via an extensive range of payment methods across international markets and rapidly grow and retain their annual recurring revenue. The solution is supported by specialist features including access control & entitlement, offers & vouchers, identity management, device management, product management, pricing management, payment processing, churn prevention tools and access to a comprehensive source of data.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MPP Global and Agillic Partnership will Deliver Best-in-Class Subscriber Tech for Subscription and Media Businesses Press release, Copenhagen 1 February 2021   Agillic and MPP Global are partnering to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end subscription solution. The partnership combines the power of Agillic’s personalisation and omnichannel marketing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
MediciNova Announces Closing of US$20 Million Private Placement Transaction
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Metallica Metals Details Exploration Plans for Sammy Ridgeline Palladium - Platinum Project, ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus