 

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Investment in iQsim (Open Virtual SIM Platform Provider) and changes to Senior Management Roles

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 09:02  |  34   |   |   

HONG KONG, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("UCLOUDLINK" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, announced recent investment in iQsim, the leading provider of open virtual SIM (VSIM) platform and VSIM-enabled mobile devices based in France, through its Singapore subsidiary uCloudlink (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“Singapore UCLOUDLINK”) and UCLOUDLINK’s recent changes to its senior management roles.

1.   UCLOUDLINK’s Investment in iQsim

Singapore UCLOUDLINK subscribed to iQsim’s newly issued ordinary shares, representing around 31% of iQsim’s total issued and outstanding shares. In addition, Hong Kong uCloudlink Network Technology Limited (“HK UCLOUDLINK”) and iQsim will have their patents cross licensed.

iQsim’s Virtual SIM patented technology enables central SIM cards storage over the cloud and on-demand allocation of the SIM cards to mobile devices, which facilitate sharing SIM cards across multiple devices and allowing user to use the most appropriate SIM card. iQsim also has various applications such as data roaming for travelers, mobile testing, mobile communication and SIM card provisioning and deployment. Through the cooperation, iQsim will license its U.S. No. 8,938,232 patent and EP2595444B patent to HK UCLOUDLINK and HK UCLOUDLINK will also license its U.S. 9,548,780 and U.S. 9,432,066 patents to iQsim. Such licenses will be royalty free, fully paid-up, non-exclusive and non-transferrable.

“We are pleased to have UCLOUDLINK as an investor. This will help us strengthen our position in Europe for providing data solutions for the 5G and Internet-of-thing (IoT) market. It will help us improve our solutions and coverage for mobile testing solutions by leveraging common technologies and synergies.” said Philippe BESSAGUET, CEO and Co-founder of iQsim.

“The strategic investment in iQsim is an important component of our global investment which help us further expand our business in Europe faster and better to provide superior mobile data connectivity services to both carriers and users.” said Chaohui Chen, Director and CEO of UCLOUDLINK. “Leveraging this partnership, we will further expand our PaaS and SaaS ecosystem with mobile network operators (MNOs) and business partners in Europe. This cross-licensing cooperation will also enhance synergies of VSIM technology platform and our cloud SIM technology to facilitate the development of various aspects of application such as 5G and IoT solutions. The alliance enriches our patented technology and platform, new application scenarios and PaaS and SaaS ecosystem, which is integral to our global expansion to form a complete value circle at serving various business partners during the 5G cloud era.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Investment in iQsim (Open Virtual SIM Platform Provider) and changes to Senior Management Roles HONG KONG, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("UCLOUDLINK" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, announced recent investment in iQsim, the leading provider of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
MediciNova Announces Closing of US$20 Million Private Placement Transaction
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Metallica Metals Details Exploration Plans for Sammy Ridgeline Palladium - Platinum Project, ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Progress in U.S. and China Patent Infringement Disputes
11.01.21
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against uCloudlink Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
09.01.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against uCloudlink Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm