 

Zogenix’s FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) Oral Solution Now Available in Germany for the Treatment of Seizures in Dravet Syndrome

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 09:00  |  35   |   |   

  • FINTEPLA offers a new treatment option for patients in Germany with Dravet syndrome, a rare, devastating, infant-onset epilepsy marked by frequent seizures, medical emergencies, and developmental impairments
  • FINTEPLA was approved by the European Commission in December 2020 based on data from two Phase 3 studies demonstrating it safely and significantly reduced convulsive seizure frequency for Dravet syndrome patients whose seizures were not adequately controlled on their existing medications

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, announced today that FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution is now available in Germany for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome in patients aged two years and older, as an add-on therapy to existing anti-epileptic medications. Dravet syndrome is a rare, lifelong epilepsy that begins in infancy and is marked by severe refractory seizures, frequent medical emergencies, significant cognitive and behavioral impairments, and an increased risk of sudden premature death (SUDEP).

“Patients with Dravet syndrome experience severe and often prolonged seizures that are highly resistant to existing anti-convulsant medications. Despite treatment with one or more of the currently available medications, most patients’ seizures are not adequately controlled,” said Dr. Jens Grünert, Medical Director, Zogenix Germany. “With the launch of FINTEPLA in Germany, physicians and caregivers here can now access an urgently needed, effective and generally well-tolerated new treatment option to help reach their goals of reducing the devastating seizures and improving outcomes and quality of life for patients and their families.”

FINTEPLA will be available in Germany starting on 1 February 2021 under a controlled access program requested by the European Medicines Agency. In Germany, physicians will register for an identification number before being able to prescribe FINTEPLA via the following website: www.fenfluramin-wichtige-infos.de/verschreiber. Further details regarding prescribing and patient monitoring requirements can be found on the European Medicines Agency website: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/fintepla.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zogenix’s FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) Oral Solution Now Available in Germany for the Treatment of Seizures in Dravet Syndrome FINTEPLA offers a new treatment option for patients in Germany with Dravet syndrome, a rare, devastating, infant-onset epilepsy marked by frequent seizures, medical emergencies, and developmental impairmentsFINTEPLA was approved by the European …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
MediciNova Announces Closing of US$20 Million Private Placement Transaction
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Metallica Metals Details Exploration Plans for Sammy Ridgeline Palladium - Platinum Project, ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Zogenix Announces Preliminary, Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Product Sales