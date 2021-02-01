Zogenix’s FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) Oral Solution Now Available in Germany for the Treatment of Seizures in Dravet Syndrome

FINTEPLA offers a new treatment option for patients in Germany with Dravet syndrome, a rare, devastating, infant-onset epilepsy marked by frequent seizures, medical emergencies, and developmental impairments

FINTEPLA was approved by the European Commission in December 2020 based on data from two Phase 3 studies demonstrating it safely and significantly reduced convulsive seizure frequency for Dravet syndrome patients whose seizures were not adequately controlled on their existing medications

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, announced today that FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution is now available in Germany for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome in patients aged two years and older, as an add-on therapy to existing anti-epileptic medications. Dravet syndrome is a rare, lifelong epilepsy that begins in infancy and is marked by severe refractory seizures, frequent medical emergencies, significant cognitive and behavioral impairments, and an increased risk of sudden premature death (SUDEP).

“Patients with Dravet syndrome experience severe and often prolonged seizures that are highly resistant to existing anti-convulsant medications. Despite treatment with one or more of the currently available medications, most patients’ seizures are not adequately controlled,” said Dr. Jens Grünert, Medical Director, Zogenix Germany. “With the launch of FINTEPLA in Germany, physicians and caregivers here can now access an urgently needed, effective and generally well-tolerated new treatment option to help reach their goals of reducing the devastating seizures and improving outcomes and quality of life for patients and their families.”

FINTEPLA will be available in Germany starting on 1 February 2021 under a controlled access program requested by the European Medicines Agency. In Germany, physicians will register for an identification number before being able to prescribe FINTEPLA via the following website: www.fenfluramin-wichtige-infos.de/verschreiber. Further details regarding prescribing and patient monitoring requirements can be found on the European Medicines Agency website: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/fintepla.